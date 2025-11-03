Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season concludes with the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals will start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a foot injury, while Cowboys starter Dak Prescott is putting up massive numbers for a Dallas team which needs to keep scoring to offset its leaky defense. Which quarterback player props should bettors be looking at for Monday's contest?

We'll break down Brissett's and Prescott's player props with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Cardinals vs. Cowboys and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Jacoby Brissett: 244.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Dak Prescott: 267.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Jacoby Brissett Under 244.5 passing yards (4 stars)

The consensus line for Brissett sits at 245.5 but the model is projecting him to throw for fewer than 200 yards, even against a poor Dallas defense. It's even more surprising given Brissett has thrown for more than 244.5 yards in each of his two starts this season by a substantial margin.

Passing attempts props

Jacoby Brissett: 35.5 (Over -112, Under -113)

Dak Prescott: 37.5 (Over -103, Under -123)

Top pick: Dak Prescott Over 37.5 pass attempts (3.5 stars)

The SportsLine model has Prescott projected for 37.5 attempts, so it suggests taking the Over given the value on that side. Prescott has thrown the ball 38 or more times in just three of his eight games this season but if the Cardinals can make this a shootout, the Cowboys quarterback should be asked to air it out more.

Passing touchdowns props

Jacoby Brissett: 1.5 (Over -127, Under +100)

Dak Prescott: 1.5 (Over -213, Under -165)

Top pick: Jacoby Brissett Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (3.5 stars)

Brissett is projected to throw 0.7 touchdowns per the model, which makes the Under appealing at +100 odds (wager $100 to win $100). The journeyman has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his two starts this season but the projection model doesn't like him to replicate those numbers against a suspect Dallas defense.