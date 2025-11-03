If you're a fan of defenses, you probably don't like the Dallas Cowboys right now. Dallas ranks 31st in both yards and points allowed this year with seemingly every one of their games turning into shootouts. Conversely, the Cowboys are second in points scored and yards gained on offense. That means fireworks could be flying when the Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, and we're keeping a close eye on each team's No. 1 receiver.

CeeDee Lamb missed time this year with an ankle injury, but he has 184 total yards in two games since returning to action for Dallas. On the other side, Arizona is looking for 2024 No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to emerge as one of the NFL's top receivers like many thought he'd be by now. He gets a juicy matchup against Dallas' secondary, though he'll be catching passes from Jacoby Brissett and not Kyler Murray.

Which player props should you be targeting for these big-name receivers on Monday Night Football this week? With the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, we've identified the top player props for Lamb and Harrison. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Looking for more Cardinals vs. Cowboys betting analysis? Check out the SportsLine game forecast for Monday Night Football, which includes player prop recommendations as well as expert best bets.

Receiving yards props

CeeDee Lamb: 80.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 58.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 57.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

The consensus line is 59.5 for Harrison's receiving yards prop, but DraftKings has it at 58.5. That's notable as the model is big on the Over here with a projection of 74.9. Dallas' defense has been awful to start the year, especially against the pass. Harrison has gone Over 58.5 three times, but one of his Unders was at 58 yards last week. Keep an eye on this line moving before kickoff.

Receptions props

CeeDee Lamb: 6.5 (Over -119, Under -107)

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 4.5 (Over +128, Under -164)

Top pick: CeeDee Lamb Over 6.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

The model has the Over rated as 3.5 stars for each receiver here, so we'll highlight Lamb, who has looked like the superstar we know him to be after he missed three full games and most of another with an ankle injury. In his four games played where he didn't leave due to injury, Lamb has gone Over 6.5 receptions three times, including each of the last two weeks. Dallas' passing attack is clicking, and given how bad the Cowboys have looked defensively, Lamb may get a ton of targets in this potential shootout.