The NL Central is on display in ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball as the division-leading Chicago Cubs host the third-place St. Louis Cardinals at historic Wrigley Field. The Cubs took the series opener 11-3 on Friday thanks to a home run barrage from Michael Busch, but the Cardinals responded with an 8-6 win on Saturday. The winner of Sunday's game will take the series from their division rival. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

Veteran lefty Matthew Boyd (8-3, 2.65 ERA) starts for the Cubs while the Cardinals counter with right-hander Erick Fedde. Boyd has been stellar for the Cubs all season long, and he just spun seven innings of two-run ball against the Cleveland Guardians in his last start. Two outings ago, he pitched six scoreless against the Cardinals. Fedde is coming off a rough start against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he allowed seven runs on 10 hits in five innings.

The Cubs are favorites favorites on the money line at -216 (wager $319 to win $100), according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Cardinals are +177 (wager $100 to win $177), and the total is set at 7.5 runs.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball that includes Busch, who homered three times on Friday and once on Saturday against St. Louis pitching.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +310

Cubs money line

Michael Busch Over 1.5 Total Bases

Total Under 10

There is a saying "going wherever the wind blows," and I think betting games at Wrigley Field may just be the perfect comparison. As we saw yesterday, when hot weather and strong winds join forces, this ballpark aids hitters more than anywhere else outside of Denver's Coors Field. But when those swirling winds shift and start blowing in, things become difficult for hitters. And with a night game on tap, we're trading in those 90+ degree temperatures from yesterday for mid-to-low 70s tonight. Balls that are hit in the air will have their distance negatively affected, and that plays well for these two pitchers, who both allow more fly balls than ground outs.

The Cubs are 29-16 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games while the Cardinals are 22-25 on the road and 4-6 over their last 10. Matthew Boyd starts for Chicago and his expected ERA comes in just a half-run higher than his actual ERA. He's been a much-needed ace-type pitcher for the Cubs in the first half of the season. If this team wants to compete with the Dodgers, Phillies and the rest of the National League, they desperately need another stud starting pitcher. but for now, Boyd will have to do. The southpaw stifled this St. Louis lineup last month at Busch Stadium, and I'm backing him to have another solid start to set the Cubs up to win this game. He doesn't need to completely keep the Cardinals off the board like he did last time, but he will need to fire another strong start here. You can also swap in Boyd to record the win at -110 if you want to boost the odds up, but I know the options are different on various sportsbooks, so we'll stick with the money line.

Erick Fedde starts for the Cardinals and the pitching environment is to his advantage, but that's about where it stops for him in this matchup. He's allowing left-handed batters to hit him hard and for power with eight home runs allowed in 46 innings against them. The left side is where I'm looking to target Fedde, who has given up 51 hits to lefties so far, worse than one per inning. And even if the wind is keeping the ball in the ballpark tonight, I don't trust that he can keep all of these left-handed batters off the board.

We're not 100% sure who will be in the lineup just yet, but Michael Busch has been absolutely locked in and his strong splits against right-handed pitchers should once again have him in the heart of the order. Busch has racked up four home runs and a double over the last two games, so there is some risk that he could be intentionally walked in a big spot, but the strikeouts are usually his issue and Fedde simply does not strike enough batters out. With less than 30 strikeouts against lefties in 46 innings, Busch should have at least a few early opportunities to hit the ball hard against Fedde. I'm going with the Over 1.5 total bases instead of the Hits + Runs + RBIs here, but that would be a suitable replacement if you want a bit less risk.

Lastly, with the weather looking like this should be a pitcher's haven tonight, playing the Under 10 helps us to negatively correlate slightly with the Over on the Busch hitting prop. This game is projecting just under nine runs anyways. Both Boyd and Fedde rely on a higher percentage of fly balls to get their outs, and the wind plus cooler temps should help the ball carry less. To go along with that, the high-leverage arms in the bullpens are mostly available for each team here, so as the game gets late, runs will likely be at a premium.