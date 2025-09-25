An NFC West rivalry will kick off Week 4 of the NFL season as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, and Seattle is favored by 1.5 on the road despite both teams being off to a 2-1 start. There are also dozens of NFL player props that you can already bet in the matchup, including anytime touchdown scorer. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and Cardinals running back Trey Benson share the shortest odds to score at +110 (risk $100 to win $110). However, it's Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+180) that the SportsLine Projection Model benefits most in the red zone for Arizona following James Conner's season-ending injury.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 4. With NFL props available for almost every player in Cardinals vs. Seahawks at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Seahawks vs. Cardinals NFL picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 39-19 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Cardinals vs. Seahawks.

Best Week 4 Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Marvin Harrison Jr, Cardinals (+180, FanDuel)

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. didn't immediately emerge as a bona fide No. 1 threat in his rookie season like Arizona had hoped when it spent the No. 4 overall pick on him, but he did still have 62 catches for 885 yards and eight scores as a rookie. Through three weeks, we're still waiting for a breakout game, but he's been steady with 10 catches for 142 yards and a score. With Conner, a battering ram at 235 pounds, out of the lineup, the Cardinals will have to make some adjustments offensively in the red zone, and the 6-foot-3 Harrison should be a larger factor. The model predicts he finishes with 0.43 touchdowns on average, outpacing the implied odds here of 35.7%. Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Tory Horton, Seahawks (+390, FanDuel)

The fifth-round pick out of Colorado State has played in roughly half of Seattle's offensive snaps so far this season, but he's taken advantage of those opportunities to showcase his dynamic playmaking ability. He caught touchdown passes in Weeks 2 and 3 while adding a punt return for a touchdown last week as well. After a rough start, Sam Darnold is averaging over 10 yards per pass attempt during the last two games, and this is a great price to take a shot on a deep threat like Horton. He scores 0.26 receiving touchdowns on average to outpace his implied odds of 20.4%, and is also a threat to score on special teams again, too.

Michael Wilson, Cardinals (+390, FanDuel)

Wilson has pretty comfortably slotted in as Arizona's No. 2 option at wide receiver and No. 3 overall (behind Harrison and tight end Trey McBride). He caught 85 passes for 1,113 yards and seven touchdowns over his first two seasons and has a touchdown catch in 2025 despite only catching three passes for 21 yards thus far. He's been on the field for roughly 70% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps, and this is likely to become a more pass-oriented offense with Conner out. The model predicts that Horton scores 0.29 touchdowns on average to outpace his implied odds of 20.4% to score.

Want more Thursday Night Football picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown prop picks for several players in Seahawks vs. Cardinals. Now, get NFL projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White, who is on a 31-22 roll (+1209) on his last 53 NFL picks.