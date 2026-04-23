It's hard to argue against Ohio State being the top school for wide receivers in recent years. The NFL is loaded with star pass catchers who suited up for the Buckeyes, such as reigning receiving yards leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba along with Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Terry McLaurin all being their team's No. 1 receiver. The 2026 NFL Draft features yet another star OSU wideout in Carnell Tate, who is expected to be one of the first receivers selected in the first round. Tate put together two great seasons in 2024 and 2025, tallying more than 1,600 yards as the team's No. 2 option behind Jeremiah Smith, a projected top pick in the 2027 draft.

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Tate, along with USC's Makai Lemon, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and a few others, may very well hear his name called within the first 10 to 20 picks on Thursday.

While we wait to see which team will draft the talented OSU receiver, Kalshi, the popular events trading platform, is offering a market for its users to place trades on Tate's next team.

Tate is one of the biggest names and top prospects in this draft, especially given his college production and the fact that Ohio State receivers appear to be as sure of a thing as there is in terms of early draft picks. So, here's a quick breakdown of Kalshi share prices for which team will select Tate in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Team to draft Carnell Tate Kalshi prices

All of the teams listed above could use Tate's services, and it really just depends on how NFL teams compare him to Tyson and Lemon. The Browns and Commanders are currently viewed as the favorites to select the Ohio State product at 22 cents per share. Cleveland is armed with two-first round picks thanks to last year's trade down with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected Travis Hunter, and the team desperately needs more help at wide receiver. Washington is also in need of more offensive weapons, especially with Deebo Samuel a free agent.

New Orleans is also considered a team to watch for Tate and for good reason. The Saints appear to have found their quarterback in Tyler Shough, but he needs more weapons in the passing game outside of Olave.

The Giants, who pick fifth overall, are also seen as a likely landing spot for Tate as the team owns two first-round picks and needs a No. 2 option behind Malik Nabers for Jaxson Dart.

Another team desperate for wide receiver help that owns two first-round picks is Miami. The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to Denver after releasing Tyreek Hill, so new quarterback Malik Willis needs targets to throw to. Miami's first pick being 11th overall could line up well with Tate's perceived draft value.

Dallas is an intriguing team to watch here given the Cowboys need defensive help and have an elite WR tandem already. But given the team has yet to extend George Pickens and owns two first-round picks, perhaps the Cowboys could draft Tate with an eye on the future while allowing Pickens to play out 2026 on the franchise tag before departing in free agency next offseason.

When it comes to longshots, the Chiefs at No. 9 and Ravens at No. 14 would both be awfully fun as it would pair Tate with MVP-caliber quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, respectively. The Chiefs have an exciting young receiver tandem in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but Rice has dealt with off-field issues while Worthy hasn't quite put it all together yet. The Ravens are also desperate for a true No. 2 option in the pass game behind Zay Flowers with tight end Mark Andrews getting older and fellow tight end Isaiah Likely signing with the Giants this offseason.