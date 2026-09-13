The first NFL Sunday of the season concludes with one of the league's biggest rivalries as the Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Both teams finished under .500 last season, with the Cowboys going 7-9-1 and the Giants an unsightly 4-13. Both clubs will aim to improve in 2026, with the Giants in particular looking forward to full seasons from Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. If you're looking to include some anytime touchdown props in your NFL betting, we've highlighted two intriguing plays for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook below. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Cowboys vs. Giants so you're fully prepared to make plays at the best betting apps, check out SportsLine.

Cowboys vs. Giants anytime touchdown scorer props

CeeDee Lamb (+130)

The superstar Dallas receiver is looking to bounce back after scoring just three touchdowns last year. A healthy Lamb would do wonders for the Cowboys' ambitions, and a touchdown in Week 1 would instill confidence in both Lamb himself and the team as a whole. New York's defense could be a menacing unit this season, but Lamb can beat just about anyone when he's operating at the peak of his powers. Look for the Cowboys' top man to start the season with a bang. Back Lamb to score a touchdown at DraftKings:

Isaiah Likely (+285)

A new arrival in East Rutherford, Likely will take over as the Giants' top tight end. He always showed flashes of excellence during his time in Baltimore and has been heavily involved in preseason. Harbaugh knows Likely from their time together with the Ravens and will know how to maximize the tight end. With Dart needing to get rid of the ball quicker to avoid being flattened, Likely could be targeted early and often -- including in the red zone. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets: