The Boston Celtics will look to win their fourth game in a row when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers in a key NBA Atlantic Division matchup on Tuesday night. Boston is coming off a 117-97 win at Milwaukee on Sunday, while Philadelphia defeated Chicago 127-121 that same day. The Celtics (8-2), who are second in the division, are 3-2 on the road and 8-1 within the Eastern Conference. The 76ers (9-2), who lead the division, are 4-1 on their home floor and 9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Boston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 217.5. Before making any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, check out the Celtics vs. 76ers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -1.5 Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 217.5 points Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -115, 76ers +105 Celtics vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Celtics vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Celtics vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5) on the best betting apps. The Over hit in the last meeting between the teams. It also hit in Philadelphia's last game. Both teams can score, with Boston ranked No. 14 in points scored at 115 points per game this season. Philadelphia averages 111 points.

The model projects four Celtics players will score in double figures, led by 26.6 on average by Jayson Tatum. Five 76ers players are projected to eclipse 12 points, led by Tyrese Maxey at 24.2. The model projects 225 total points, as the Over hits in 60% of simulations. See the Celtics vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. 76ers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.