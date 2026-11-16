Red-hot teams battle when the Orlando Magic take on the Boston Celtics in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Monday night. Boston is coming off a 131-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, while Orlando defeated Milwaukee 107-99 on Friday. The Magic (5-7), who have won three in a row, are third in the Southeast Division and 4-3 on the road this season. The Celtics (11-2), who are first in the Atlantic Division, have won six straight and are 6-0 on their home court in 2026-27. Magic forward Paolo Banchreo (ankle) has been ruled out. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 212.5. Before making any Magic vs. Celtics picks, check out the Magic vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Celtics:

Magic vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -8.5 Magic vs. Celtics over/under: 212.5 points Magic vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -340, Magic +287 Magic vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Magic vs. Celtics predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (212.5) on the best betting apps. The Over hit in four of the last seven head-to-head meetings. It is also 2-1 over the last three Boston games, and is 4-3 over the past seven Orlando road games. The Celtics are 13th in the NBA in scoring at 115.5 points per game.

The model projects six Magic players will score in double figures, led by 20.9 on average by Franz Wagner. Five Celtics players are projected to eclipse 10 points, led by Jayson Tatum at 27.1. The model projects 224 total points, as the Over hits in 67% of simulations. See the Magic vs. Celtics spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Celtics line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.