Eastern Conference contenders tip off the 2026 NBA schedule when the Detroit Pistons host the Boston Celtics in the matinee portion of 2026 NBA Opening Night on Tuesday. Detroit is coming off a 60-22 campaign and finished the regular season atop the Eastern Conference standings before losing in the conference semifinals to the Cavaliers. Boston finished second in the East at 56-26 last season before getting eliminated by the 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Celtics will have a new look this season after trading Jaylen Brown to the 76ers in exchange for Paul George and draft picks. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. Boston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 219.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Pistons picks, check out the Celtics vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Pistons:

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Boston -1.5 Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 219.5 points Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Celtics -120, Pistons +110 Celtics vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Celtics vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (219.5) on the best betting apps.

The over/under has fallen three points from the opening line, and the model has now found value on the Over following that movement.

Both teams ranked in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rating last season. The Celtics played at a slower pace that didn't produce as many points, but the Pistons ranked eighth in the league with 117.8 points per game.

The model projects that Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 24.9 points, while Paul George scores 15.9 in his Boston debut. Cade Cunningham leads Detroit with 23.3, while John Collins scores 15. The model projects 221 combined points as the Over hits in 51% of simulations. See the Celtics vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pistons vs. Celtics NBA Opening Night picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Celtics line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.