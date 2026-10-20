Eastern Conference contenders tip off the 2026 NBA schedule when the Detroit Pistons host the Boston Celtics in the matinee portion of 2026 NBA Opening Night on Tuesday. Detroit is coming off a 60-22 campaign and finished the regular season atop the Eastern Conference standings before losing in the conference semifinals to the Cavaliers. Boston finished second in the East at 56-26 last season before getting eliminated by the 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Celtics will have a new look this season after trading Jaylen Brown to the 76ers in exchange for Paul George and draft picks. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. Boston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 221.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Pistons picks, check out the Celtics vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Pistons:

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Boston -1.5 Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 221.5 points Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Celtics -118, Pistons +102 Celtics vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Celtics vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (222.5) on the best betting apps.

This matchup has plenty of ingredients for a low-scoring game. Opening Night often produces a playoff-caliber effort defensively, and these teams were elite on that end the floor last year. The Celtics led the NBA in scoring defense, while the Pistons were fourth. The last two head-to-head matchups between these teams averaged a total of just 212 combined points.

Boston could also need some time to find its footing offensively with Brown out of the picture and George and Mitchell Robinson both now on the squad. The changes weren't as drastic for Detroit, though the Pistons did add John Collins to replace Tobias Harris, among other minor moves.

The model is projecting 220 combined points as the Under hits 54% of the time. See the Celtics vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pistons vs. Celtics NBA Opening Night picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Celtics line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.