The 2026-27 NBA season begins when the Detroit Pistons host the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday afternoon. Detroit and Boston were the top two teams in the conference standings last year, but neither of them reached the conference finals in the playoffs. The Celtics are 1.5-point road favorites in the Celtics vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 220.5. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's over/under for total points scored is 26.5 against Detroit. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tipoff for Celtics vs. Pistons is set for 3 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. SportsLine's proven computer model and one of its experts have analyzed Pistons vs. Celtics and revealed their Celtics vs. Pistons prediction, and you can also read our NBA betting preview for Tuesday's matchup. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Pistons vs. Celtics betting preview

The Pistons won 60 games last season to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, with All-NBA First Team selection Cade Cunningham at the forefront of the roster. They added John Collins from the Clippers in a sign-and-trade deal, while Isaiah Joe was acquired in a trade with the Thunder. Top defender Ausar Thompson signed an extension, and All-NBA Third Team member Jalen Duren signed a long-term extension.

Boston was involved in one of the biggest trades of the offseason, sending All-NBA Second Team choice Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. The Celtics still have four-time All-NBA First Team member Jayson Tatum, who has fully recovered from an Achilles tear he suffered during the 2025 playoffs. Boston is a 1.5-point road favorite on Tuesday afternoon, with the over/under at 220.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Celtics vs. Pistons picks, best bets

Pistons +1.5 (-110)

Ausar Thompson Over 6.5 rebounds (+100)

Pistons +1.5 (-110)

Boston has relied heavily on Tatum and Brown's partnership in recent years, so it is going to be a major adjustment with Brown no longer on the team. The Celtics are debuting Paul George and Mitchell Robinson on Tuesday, while Detroit retained the key players on its roster. The Pistons forced more turnovers than any team in the league last season and held opponents to the third-lowest field-goal percentage. SportsLine's model has Detroit covering the spread in 65% of simulations. Bet on Pistons vs. Celtics at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Ausar Thompson (Pistons) Over 6.5 rebounds (+100)

"This is a nice spot for Ausar Thompson on the rebounding front," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Pistons wing is an exceptional rebounder for a team that lacks in that department outside of Jalen Duren. He gets a great matchup against the Celtics who will likely once again shoot a ton of threes (top four in three point rate each of the last four season), which lend to long rebound opportunities. Thompson capitalized in this matchup last year (7+ rebounds in three of four games) and should easily clear this line as long as he stays out of foul trouble." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Celtics vs. Pistons: