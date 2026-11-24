The Boston Celtics will look to stay perfect in Group C when they battle the Washington Wizards in a key 2026 NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night. Boston is coming off an 88-87 loss at Golden State on Sunday, while Washington defeated Orlando 116-96 that same day. The Celtics (11-6), who have lost four in a row, are 2-0 in NBA Cup play. The Wizards (7-11), who have won three consecutive games, are 2-1 in NBA Cup action. Boston center Mitchell Robinson (illness) will not play. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Boston is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 218.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Wizards picks, check out the Celtics vs. Wizards predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Wizards 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Celtics -10.5 Celtics vs. Wizards over/under: 218.5 points Celtics vs. Wizards money line: Celtics -420, Wizards +350 Celtics vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. Wizards streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Celtics vs. Wizards predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Celtics vs. Wizards, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (218.5) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in seven of the last 10 Boston games, and in each of the last three Washington contests. The Under has also hit in 10 of the last 14 Boston games when facing a team averaging over 102 points per game.

The model projects five Celtics players will score in double figures, led by 27 on average by Jayson Tatum. Five Wizards players are projected to eclipse 10 points, led by Anthony Davis with 19.5. The model projects the Under to hit in 56% of simulations. See the Celtics vs. Wizards spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. Wizards picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Wizards line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.