The Buffalo Bulls look to win their sixth game in a row and stay atop the Mid-American Conference when they take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in a key matchup on Wednesday night. Central Michigan is coming off a 28-7 win over Sacramento State last Wednesday, while Buffalo downed Ball State 28-7 that same night. The Chippewas (5-5, 3-3 MAC), who are tied for sixth in the conference, are 0-3 on the road this season. The Bulls (7-3, 5-1 MAC), who are tied for first, are 4-1 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Broadview Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. The Bulls are 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 46.5 in the latest Central Michigan vs. Buffalo odds. Before making any Buffalo vs. Central Michigan picks, check out the Central Michigan vs. Buffalo predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo odds

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo spread Buffalo -2.5 Central Michigan vs. Buffalo over/under 46.5 points Central Michigan vs. Buffalo money line Buffalo -137, Central Michigan +120 Central Michigan vs. Buffalo picks See picks at SportsLine Central Michigan vs. Buffalo streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Central Michigan vs. Buffalo predictions

After simulating Central Michigan vs. Buffalo 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the teams. Last year, the Over hit in a 38-19 Central Michigan victory. The Over has also hit in five of the past nine Buffalo games.

Buffalo is tied for fifth in the conference in scoring, averaging 24.3 points per game. Central Michigan is eighth in the league, averaging 20.6 points per game. The Bulls' defense, meanwhile, is allowing 24.1 points per game.

The computer is calling for 52 combined points as the Over is the value pick 70% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Central Michigan vs. Buffalo picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Central Michigan vs. Buffalo, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.