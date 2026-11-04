Eastern Michigan looks to defend its turf at Ford Field when it hosts in-state rival Central Michigan in a key Mid-American Conference matchup on Wednesday night in Detroit. The Eagles (3-5, 2-5 MAC) have struggled to find consistency this fall and need a win to salvage their conference campaign at home. Central Michigan (3-4, 2-3 MAC) is dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Angel Flores and will turn to backup Jadyn Glasser under center. Eastern Michigan quarterback Noah Kim missed the last game with an undisclosed injury and his status is uncertain for this one. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit. Eastern Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan odds, with the over/under at 44.5. Central Michigan is 4-4 against the spread this season, while Eastern Michigan is 3-5 versus the line. Before making any Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan picks, check out the Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan odds

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan spread Eagles -1 Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan over/under 44.5 points Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan money line Eastern Michigan -110, Central Michigan -102 Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan predictions

After simulating Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 44.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. Central Michigan's last game went over the total, and three of their last five games have gone Over the total.



Central Michigan backup Jadyn Glasser, stepping in for the injured Angel Flores, is projected to throw for under 185 yards and fewer than two touchdowns in his start. Both defenses have been susceptible to giving up points this season, however, and with the line sitting at 44.5 -- down three points from the opener -- the combined production from both offenses is enough for the model to make a confident call to the Over.

The model is projecting 50 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.