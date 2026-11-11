The Sacramento State Hornets look to win on the road for the first time this season when they battle the Central Michigan Chippewas in MACtion on Wednesday night. Sacramento State is coming off a 20-17 loss to Toledo on Nov. 4, while Central Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan 35-7 that same night. The Hornets (2-8, 1-6 MAC), who are 12th in the league, are 0-4 on the road this season. The Chippewas (4-5, 2-3 MAC), who are tied for seventh in the MAC, are 3-2 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. This will be their first-ever meeting. The Chippewas are 17.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 43.5 in the latest Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan odds. Before making any Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan picks, check out the Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan odds

Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan spread Central Michigan -17.5 Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan over/under 43.5 points Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan money line Central Michigan -1000, Sacramento State +720 Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Central Michigan vs. Sacramento State predictions

After simulating Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 43.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over has hit in three of the last six Central Michigan games. The Over is also 2-1-1 this season in Sacramento State road games. The Hornets are giving up 29.3 points per game this season, while the Chippewas allow 23.8.

The model projects that Sacramento State running back Isaiah Ene will rush for over 55 yards and one touchdown. He has carried 89 times for 411 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Central Michigan quarterback Jadyn Glasser, meanwhile, is projected to throw for over 200 yards and two scores. He has thrown for 638 yards and three touchdowns in parts of eight games.

The computer is calling for 51 combined points as the Over is the value side 69% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates each game 10,000 times, and find out.