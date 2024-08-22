New sportsbook users can take advantage of these welcome offers and bet on Week 0 of the 2024 college football season.

Week 0 of the 2024 college football season kicks off this weekend, giving you time to take advantage of the best sportsbook promos on the market.

The top online sports betting sites like FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and bet365 are all welcoming their new customers with bonus offers.

A quartet of games, highlighted by No. 10 ranked Florida State taking on unranked Georgia Tech, are scheduled for Week 0. All four games will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Below, you can check out the best sports betting promos that can be claimed by new sportsbook customers:

Top sports betting promos

SPORTSBOOK OFFER PROMO CODE FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket N/A BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Up to $1,000 in a bonus bet if your first bet loses CBS1000 bet365 Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets OR First bet safety net up to $1,000 CBSBET365

FanDuel promo code for CFB Week 0

FanDuel Sportsbook is welcoming its new users with a top-notch promotion. First-time customers can sign up (no promo code required), deposit $5+, and bet just $5 or more on any market to instantly unlock the following perks:

$200 in bonus bets

3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

You can receive both parts of this FanDuel promo with placement of an initial $5+ wager – win or lose. Right now, FanDuel has Florida State as a -465 betting favorite over Georgia Tech, who has +340 moneyline odds.

Know that your $200 in bonus bets will be available for seven days after receipt, and they do not need to be used in one lump sum. Moreover, all bonus bets are non-withdrawable.

As for your three-week access to NFL Sunday Ticket, FanDuel will email you an exclusive promo link granting you trial access. You must cancel your subscription following the trial period’s conclusion to avoid being charged.

BetMGM promo code for CFB Week 0

New BetMGM customers can sign up with promo code ‘CBSSPORTS’ to be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your initial wager loses.

Theoretically, your first wager could be on the college football Week 0 matchup between Montana State (-450) and New Mexico (+340). If your bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, according to the following guidelines:

If your initial wager is greater than $50, and it loses, you will receive five bonus bets back in equal denominations of 20% of your qualifying bet’s amount, up to $1,500.

If your initial wager is less than $50, and it loses, you will receive one bonus bet back equal to your stake.

Any and all bonus bets received will be available for seven days after issuance, and they are non-withdrawable. A minimum $10 deposit is required to redeem this offer.

Caesars promo code for CFB Week 0

Caesars Sportsbook has a first bet insurance sign-up promo available to new customers who register with code ‘CBS1000’.

Your job is to sign up with that code, deposit at least $10, and place your first cash wager. If it loses, Caesars will pay your stake back up to $1,000 in the form of a single-use bonus bet token, which will be available for 14 calendar days.

Take this as an example: Someone places a $100 bet on Southern Methodist (SMU) at -2800 odds to defeat Nevada at +1250 odds, and Nevada pulls off the upset. Caesars will give that bettor a $100 bonus bet token back after the wager settles as a loss.

Your qualifying wager for this Caesars Sportsbook promo can be on any market, but it must be placed and settled within 30 days after registration. If received, your bonus bet token cannot be spread across multiple bets.

bet365 promo code for CFB Week 0

New customers of bet365 Sportsbook will be greeted with a choice between two high-quality offers:

Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

The choice is yours. Opt-in as well as promo code ‘CBSBET365’ and a $10 minimum deposit are required.

Let’s detail the “Bet & Get” promo first. Betting $5 will earn new users $150 in bonus bets regardless of how your qualifying wager settles. These bonus bets can be spread across multiple wagers.

The “First Bet Safety Net” promo will grant new users their stake back in full up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager loses. So, one who places a $500 wager on Delaware State at +39.5 (-110) against Hawaii, and Hawaii wins by 40 points or more, bet365 will grant the bettor $500 in bonus bets.

All bonus bets from bet365 are non-withdrawable, and they expire seven days after receipt.

Summary

All of the best sportsbook promos detailed throughout this page are available to be claimed prior to the kickoff of college football’s Week 0, but they will be available beyond that date.