CFB Week 2: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel promo

College football is onto Week 2, and FanDuel Sportsbook is gifting new users a two-part welcome offer to mark the occasion. By signing up, customers can unlock $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV.

Read on for more details about this special promo.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users a chance to get $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Simply register and make your first bet of $5 or more to unlock this welcome promo, regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.

Upon satisfying the requirements, the bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. These bets are like most other sportsbook bonuses. If you win the bonus bet, you’ll keep the profit but not the value of the bet as well.

These bets don’t need to be used immediately, though they must be redeemed within seven days to avoid expiration.

Bettors must be at least 18 years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or 21 or older and in one these qualifying states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is the best way for bettors to watch their favorite team out of market, making this one of the most appealing sportsbook promos available. To take advantage of this reward, customers need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account, including a valid source of payment.

Once the courtesy trial is over, the subscription will automatically renew on an annual basis. Customers must cancel before the conclusion of the trial to avoid being charged.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

Unlocking this offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps and the offer is yours:

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $5

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sport

Receive $200 in bonus bets upon bet placement

Get promotion link for three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, accessible via YouTube/YouTube TV

What can you bet on?

FanDuel Sportsbook offers a broad range of betting markets, ranging from the NFL and MLB to niche sports like MMA. With college football in full swing, you can choose to redeem this offer and bet on an exciting slate of games.

The NCAA Week 2 schedule features several intriguing matchups, including No. 15 Tennessee facing No. 24 NC State on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET) in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Tennessee rolled to a 69-3 victory over Chattanooga in its opener, getting three touchdown passes from prized freshman Nico Iamaleava. NC State, which held off Western Carolina 38-21, will need to start fast to keep up with the high-scoring Volunteers.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Tennessee -265 -7.5 (-105) O 59.5 (-115) NC State +215 +7.5 (-115) U 59.5 (-105)

Clemson’s season got off to an ugly start, with the No. 14 Tigers falling 34-3 to top-ranked Georgia. They’ll look to bounce back in their home opener on Saturday (8 p.m. ET) against Appalachian State. Another loss would be crushing to the Tigers’ CFP hopes, even with the expanded 12-team field.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Appalachian St. +570 +17.5 (-115) O 52.5 (-110) Clemson -850 -17.5 (-105) U 52.5 (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is consistently among the best sportsbooks in the betting industry, with a strong mix of sports to wager on and promotions to redeem.

Registration is relatively seamless, and the sportsbook is very accessible throughout the U.S. Users can bet on the NFL, NBA, table tennis and everything in between.

But that’s not all the sportsbook has to offer. FanDuel also has daily bonuses such as profit boosts and same-game parlay insurance to keep users coming back.

Adding and withdrawing funds is both safe and effective, and FanDuel’s customer service team is generally attentive.