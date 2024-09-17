CFB Week 4 DraftKings promo: $250 in bonuses & NFL+ Premium

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 4 in college football is just around the corner, which means conference play is about to ramp up for the Power Five leagues. Several storylines are emerging with significant implications, one being the sudden demise of Florida State.

With that said, bettors still have time to take advantage of the generous welcome promotions being offered by sportsbooks. That includes industry leader DraftKings, which is giving new customers the chance to redeem $250 in bonus bets plus a complimentary trial of NFL+ Premium.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Interested? Here’s more on that offer below.

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

DraftKings is stepping up its game, offering new customers $250 in bonus bets and a complimentary trial of NFL+ Premium. Bettors can redeem this special two-part offer by simply wagering $5 on any market after signing up. Whether your bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue your reward for joining. But if you do want to redeem this sportsbook promo offer, be sure to act fast, as this offer expires on Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Bonus bets are paid in the form of 10 separate $25 tokens and are valid for seven days before being voided. They are non-withdrawable and non-transferable. They don’t hold any cash value but can be wagered in place of real money on any game/prop you choose. Like at other sportsbooks, the initial stake will not be included in any winnings.

The promo code for one month of NFL+ Premium, issued via email, is valid until Sept. 30.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What to know about NFL+ Premium

NFL+ Premium is one of the most convenient ways to follow your favorite pro football team out-of-market. Fans will have access to several different features, including NFL Redzone, live-game replays, all-22 coaches’ film, Next Gen Stats, and more. Current NFL+ or NFL+ Premium subscribers are not eligible to redeem this offer.

Promo codes are valid through Sept. 30 and provide one month of complimentary programming. At the conclusion of the trial period, NFL+ Premium will automatically renew at the then-current price. However, customers can cancel anytime before then to avoid charges.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Register for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Deposit $5

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 anytime before Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. All sporting events are eligible for this offer.

Receive $250 in bonus bets and a redemption code for one month of complimentary access to NFL+ Premium. Codes not redeemed by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 will expire and will not be reissued. A valid source of payment is needed.

Bonus bets, issued in the form of 10 distinct $25 bets, are valid seven days from the time they are credited to your account. Failure to use them will result in them being voided.

Subscriptions to NFL+ Premium may be canceled at any time. However, this must be done before the end of the 30-day trial period to avoid charges.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

With conference play ramping up amongst the Power Five, college football’s Week 4 schedule is packed with compelling matchups. One of Saturday’s most intriguing games kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET as No. 11 USC visits No. 18 Michigan. The Trojans, 2-0 and coming off a bye, make their Big Ten debut against the defending national champions. The Wolverines rebounded from their loss to Texas with an uninspiring yet necessary 28-18 victory over Arkansas State. Davis Warren threw three interceptions before being replaced by backup Alex Orji.

DraftKings lists USC as a 5.5-point favorite and -218 on the moneyline, with Michigan +180 to win outright.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL USC -218 -5.5 (-112) O 46.5 (-110) Michigan +180 +5.5 (-108) U 46.5 (-110)

Saturday in primetime (7 p.m. ET), Florida State hosts California in ACC play. The Seminoles are unfathomably 0-3 after losing 20-12 to Memphis. They’re favored by 2 points over 3-0 California, which beat San Diego State 31-10. Florida State will look to salvage what’s left of a disappointing season.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL California +105 +2 (-110) O 44.5 (-110) Florida State -125 -2 (-110) U 44.5 (-110)

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings Sportsbook, a titan in the industry, is accessible in more than two dozen states across the U.S. It’s a terrific option for both new and existing customers thanks to a mix of generous promotions and competitive odds.

It is easy to register, and the interface is user-friendly.

DraftKings also offers enticing daily bonuses, including profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and early payouts. Customers in select markets can also access popular casino games (poker, blackjack, roulette, slots, etc.) and daily fantasy contests.

Whether you’re depositing or withdrawing funds, the process takes only a few steps. Credit cards, Apple Pay and PayPal are just a few of the money options. Should customers need assistance, customer service reps are available 24/7.

All in all, DraftKings is worth bettors’ time during football season. New users may want to grab its welcome promo offer — bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets and a complimentary trial of NFL+ Premium — while it lasts.