Just four teams remain in the race for the 2026 Grey Cup as we've reached the Eastern and Western Finals. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Toronto Argonauts to earn a date with the Montreal Alouettes in the East, while the Western Finals sees the BC Lions face the Edmonton Elks. The Lions knocked off the reigning champions Saskatchewan Roughriders in the semifinal round. Both finals games take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, and SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has analyzed them and provided his best bets for the contests. Bet on CFL finals games with DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 44-38 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for the finals games on Saturday.

CFL finals picks

Montreal -8.5 vs. Winnipeg

BC -1.5 vs. Edmonton

Montreal -8.5 vs. Winnipeg

Montreal has looked like the best team in the CFL throughout the season and managed the latter part of the regular season extremely well. Balance is the key in the postseason, and I believe the Alouettes have enough offensive balance to withstand one of their offensive elements being taken away. If Montreal stops Winnipeg's ground game, I don't feel the Bombers have the passing game necessary to keep up.

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BC -1.5 vs. Edmonton

We talked about how red hot the Lions were heading into the postseason, and they looked the part last week in their defeat of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, showing the grit to fight back from a deficit to win the game. The only problem is they expended so much energy in that opening game, which sort of plays in favor of the well-rested Elks. They've played tight games in this season's series, so expect this one to be lower scoring and come down to the wire. I strongly feel the magical season for Edmonton continues for another week.