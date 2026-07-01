CFL odds, picks: Calgary-Toronto, Edmonton-B.C. part of expert's best bets for Week 5

The Edmonton Elks are the lone undefeated team in the 2026 CFL season and they'll be going up against the B.C. Lions in Week 5, a team that has yet to win a game this season. Will B.C. end its losing streak and deliver Edmonton its first setback, or will the Elks keep rolling? SportsLine expert Emory Hunt dives into that game and more with his Week 5 best bets.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 5.

CFL Week 5 picks

Calgary -1.5 vs. Toronto

Saskatchewan -4.5 vs. Ottawa

Edmonton -1.5 vs. B.C.

Hamilton -3.5 vs. Winnipeg

Calgary -1.5 vs. Toronto

Given how easily these two offenses can find the end zone, it's no surprise the total is approaching 61 points. I have been thoroughly impressed with the efficiency and effectiveness of the Argos' offensive attack this season. Quarterback Chad Kelly can make any play and will definitely do his part to keep his team in the game. For me, the difference between the two offenses is the Stamps' ability to run the ball. Running back Dedrick Mills has been excellent in both phases of offense and will be enough to give them the slight edge here at home against a dangerous Argos squad.

Saskatchewan -4.5 vs. Ottawa

Despite a late backdoor cover last weekend, the Redblacks still showed consistency issues on offense. However, they showed some fight in the fourth quarter, making things interesting down the stretch. I thought the Riders were outplayed last weekend by the Argonauts in the trenches and will look to prove that was an anomaly. Overall consistency is a real thing in football and the Riders have it, while the Redblacks are still searching for it.

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Edmonton -1.5 vs. B.C.

British Columbia is giving up far too many big plays and points on defense. Until they start making more plays themselves, as their personnel on paper suggests they should, they'll find themselves in back-and-forth high-scoring games each week. There is no doubting their passing game and ability to score, but they lose all momentum because they aren't getting defensive stops. Right now, the Elks are playing great complementary football and are the best overall team in the league. When you play with extreme confidence and execute at a high level, you can accomplish great things. I don't see this team losing on the road with how well they are playing in all three facets of the game.

Hamilton -3.5 vs. Winnipeg

Hamilton is coming off a bye week and really took it to the Blue Bombers in a Week 2 matchup. What stood out to me the most in that game was how dominant the Tiger-Cats were defensively in limiting the Bombers' run game. When you add the MOP-level play coming from QB Bo Levi Mitchell on top of that, the Ticats look like the team to beat in the East Division. Overall, there's something just not quite right about this year's Winnipeg squad. While I like the fight they play with, battling back in some games, there are breakdowns in both protection and on defense. Look for the Ticats to bring the hammer in the Hammer City this weekend.

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