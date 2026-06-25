CFL odds, picks: Edmonton-Winnipeg, Toronto-Saskatchewan among expert's best bets for Week 4

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks are the lone undefeated teams remaining in the 2026 CFL season, and both will be in action in Week 4. Saskatchewan will take on the Toronto Argonauts, while Edmonton battles with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Who should you be backing in these games and more for Week 4? Before locking in your CFL wagers, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is playing for this week's contests.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 4.

CFL Week 4 picks

Edmonton -3.5 vs. Winnipeg

Toronto +3.5 vs. Saskatchewan

B.C. -1.5 vs. Calgary

Montreal -7.5 vs. Ottawa

Edmonton -3.5 vs. Winnipeg

Elks RB Justin Rankin is making his case for early Most Outstanding Player in the CFL with his strong rushing performance and leadership this season. He's a legit game-breaker in every sense of the word. Edmonton is off to a surprising undefeated start to the season. The Blue Bombers are coming off a bye week, forcing them to dwell on their Week 2 loss for two weeks. With the extra preparation, you can expect to see a much better defensive operation than what we've seen so far, as they are currently giving up nearly 28 points per game. Momentum is a real thing in sports, and the Elks are a great example of that.

Toronto +3.5 vs. Saskatchewan

What we've learned so far in two weeks of the Argonauts season is they can and will score at a high clip. And honestly, so can the defending Grey Cup champions Roughriders. Both quarterbacks have gotten off to hot starts this year, and this game should go back and forth, coming down to the final whistle. Because this game should be high-scoring, the point spread seems too high.

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B.C. -1.5 vs. Calgary

It feels like the Lions run out of gas toward the end of games after a fast start. At least this week, they finally get to play in front of their home fans after being on the road for the first two weeks of the season. We'll see if playing at home can get their defense cooking early, as the offense has done its part over the last two games. Calgary has dealt with the same defensive issues; their main one has been failing to get off the field on second downs in critical situations. Credit them for the comeback attempt last week that just fell short. I think they'll fall short once again, this time on the road.

Montreal -7.5 vs. Ottawa

I'm not sure what to make of the RedBlacks' quarterback situation, but it is not good. This situation is also a reason why they sit here winless on the season. Trading away Dru Brown and bringing in McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't help remedy the issue. They'll need better play from the entire offense if they want to quickly turn their season around. All that being said, they are playing a great team in Montreal who will be looking to make an emphatic statement in front of a raucous crowd.

Tail Hunt's Week 4 CFL picks at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5+: