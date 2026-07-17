CFL odds, picks: Montreal-Calgary, Winnipeg-Ottawa featured in expert's Week 7 best bets

After this week, the 2026 CFL season will be a third of the way through, and the standings are taking shape. Three teams sit at 4-1, while the Ottawa Redblacks are looking to avoid an 0-6 start. The Montreal Alouettes are one of those 4-1 teams and will visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Week 7 CFL action kicks off Friday at 9 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Elks hosting the B.C. Lions, while the Toronto Argonauts visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. CFL Week 7 wraps up Sunday with Ottawa hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7 p.m. ET.

Can Montreal keep up its solid run atop the East Division, and will the Redblacks finally put one in the win column? SportsLine expert Emory Hunt dives into those games and has his Week 7 best bets on every matchup.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 6.

CFL Week 7 picks

B.C. +2.5 vs. Edmonton

Montreal -1.5 vs. Calgary

Toronto -4.5 vs. Hamilton

Winnipeg -4.5 vs. Ottawa

B.C. +2.5 vs. Edmonton

These teams met two weeks ago, and the Elks faced a Lions squad whose back was against the wall. And like a typical cornered cat, the Lions came out scratching and clawed their way to a double-digit victory. What helps the Lions' cause this time around is that they are coming off a bye week and entering this matchup feeling like they've finally turned the corner on the season. Given how the Elks have played all season, you can understand why they enter this game as slight favorites.

Montreal -1.5 vs. Calgary

An excellent game last weekend between these two teams sets the stage for what should be an even more exciting rematch. However, considering how back-and-forth last week's matchup was, one has to wonder how much gas is left in the tank for these teams to run it back again. This is still a good-on-good matchup, as both teams are eerily similar in their composition. To me, this is a tight enough spread in a rematch spot to trust the Alouettes on the road.

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Toronto -4.5 vs. Hamilton

Last week, the Ticats gave a valiant effort against the Roughriders before the bottom fell out in the fourth quarter. I love this football team's competitive nature and fight, but their QB situation has taken a lot of wind out of their sails the last couple of weeks. Offensively, the Argos will put a ton of pressure and strain on a Ticats defense that'll be asked to play near perfect ball until their offense can figure it out. That's a tall ask against this high-octane Argos aerial attack.

Winnipeg -4.5 vs. Ottawa

Speaking of unfavorable QB situations, the RedBlacks are reeling at that position and that has really affected their start to the season. Right now, they hang around long enough in games but cannot make the key plays necessary for success at the end. Look for the Blue Bombers to take advantage from start to finish and make Ottawa fight through its own inefficiencies, which will ultimately doom them at home.

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