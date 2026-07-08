CFL odds, picks: Ottawa-Edmonton, Toronto-Winnipeg are featured in expert's best bets for Week 6

There are no more undefeated teams in the CFL after the Edmonton Elks lost to the B.C. Lions last week, and now Edmonton will try to bounce back against the winless Ottawa Redblacks in Week 6 of the 2026 CFL season. That game is set for a 9 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday to start Week 6, while the Lions are the lone team off after getting their first victory. League stalwarts Toronto and Winnipeg face off Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Calgary vs. Montreal set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Hamilton vs. Saskatchewan wrapping things up Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Can Edmonton rebound from its first setback, or will the 0-4 Redblacks duplicate B.C.'s feat and get a victory? SportsLine expert Emory Hunt dives into that game and has Week 6 best bets on every matchup.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 6.

CFL Week 6 picks

Ottawa +6.5 vs. Edmonton

Toronto +1.5 vs. Winnipeg

Calgary +3.5 vs. Montreal

Hamilton +8.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Ottawa +6.5 vs. Edmonton

Despite not winning their last two games, I have to tip my cap to the Redblacks for how they competed to finish both contests. They've actually covered in both because of their never-give-up attitude. However, at some point, they must find a way to get into the win column. Things won't get any better this weekend as they face a strong Edmonton Elks team. While the Elks have shown they can fight back into games themselves, the fact that they've needed to do so suggests this game will be a lot closer than many expect.

Toronto +1.5 vs. Winnipeg

We don't know the extent of Zach Collaros' injury and whether we will see the excellent prospect Taylor Elgersma once again under center for the Blue Bombers. What I do know is that defensively the Bombers haven't been able to minimize the big play down field and the Argos, led by the stellar play of QB Chad Kelly, provide nonstop aerial pressure each game.

Despite their propensity to give up some big plays, I actually believe the Argos have the matchup advantage in the secondary against the Bombers' receiving corps.

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Calgary +3.5 vs. Montreal

This looks like an early-season potential Grey Cup preview between the Stamps and Alouettes. Both QBs are playing great football, and this matchup should come down to defense and the run game. We've seen the Stamps find consistency in that regard throughout the early part of the season, while the Alouettes have had timely spurts of a run game.

Defensively speaking, this one favors the Alouettes, and the fact that the Stamps have to travel East is enough for me to give them the slight edge in this contest.

Hamilton +8.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Just an unfortunate injury for Ticats QB Bo Levi Mitchell. Hamilton was the talk of the East Division and he was steamrolling toward an MOP award as well. Now, we'll see if Tre Ford and/or Jake Dolegala can keep the ship afloat the rest of the way. Obviously, they were thrust into a bad spot last week against Winnipeg and face an even tougher task this week vs Saskatchewan. The good news is that they will have a full week of prep for the Riders. The bad news is that the Riders are still one of the CFL's better teams.

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