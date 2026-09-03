We have reached Week 14 of the 2026 CFL season, and while the Montreal Alouettes still have the most wins so far in the campaign, they are trying to bounce back from a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Montreal kicks off Week 14 against the B.C. Lions, who are the hottest team in the league right now as they are on a five-game winning streak. Before making your CFL wagers at the best sports betting apps, you should check out what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is saying about these contests.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 28-22 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 14.

CFL Week 14 picks

Montreal -3.5 vs. B.C.

Winnipeg +4.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Hamilton +3.5 vs. Toronto

Edmonton -1.5 vs. Calgary

Montreal -3.5 vs B.C.

The Lions enter this game riding a five-game winning streak, playing excellent football on both sides of the ball. Their ability to run the football will be key against an Alouettes defense that has shown vulnerability against the run this season. Speaking of the running game, the Alouettes offense needs to pick up the pace moving forward. At times, Montreal has become too reliant on Davis Alexander's ability to make plays off script. Expect this game to resemble a back-and-forth playoff affair. The punch in the face last week by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be enough to recalibrate the Alouettes and get them back on track.

Winnipeg +4.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Last weekend against the Alouettes was a reminder to the rest of the CFL that the Bombers are still capable of delivering a knockout blow. It will be interesting to see what carries over into this week's matchup against Saskatchewan. I feel like the Riders are a bit on the ropes at this juncture of the season as they've played uncharacteristically on offense, putting the ball at risk more than usual. Defensively, look for the Bombers' balanced attack to keep this game within a field goal, giving them a chance to win it outright.

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Hamilton +3.5 vs. Toronto

It has become hard to predict which version of the Argos will show up on game day. Even with the potential to score 40+ points, their offense hasn't become the trustworthy unit we've seen all season. Not to sound like a broken record, but I just love the fight in this Ticats team. Their galvanization as a team explains this 3.5-point spread. It also explains why I'm backing Hammer City's finest in this rivalry game on Labor Day weekend.

Edmonton -1.5 vs. Calgary

The Battle of Alberta closes out the Labor Day weekend holiday in the CFL and could be a potential West Division playoff matchup. Both offenses are built for big plays, featuring Elks RB Justin Rankin and the strong arm of Stamps QB Vernon Adams Jr. Therefore, the focus shifts to the defensive side of the ball. Which defense will secure the key stop in the second half to give their offense one more opportunity with the football? For me, that is the Elks.