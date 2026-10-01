The B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts square off in Week 18 of the 2026 CFL season with both sides entering the game on a winning run. B.C. has won two games in a row heading into the encounter, while Toronto has rattled off four straight victories. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt delivers his best bets for Week 18, including the key showdown between B.C. and Toronto.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 34-30 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 18.

CFL Week 18 picks

Hamilton +1.5 vs. Ottawa

Calgary +4.5 vs. Saskatchewan

B.C. -1.5 vs. Toronto

Montreal -6.5 vs. Winnipeg

Hamilton +1.5 vs. Ottawa

The RedBlacks are running out of weeks and potential teams against whom they can secure their first win. At some point, Ottawa will string together four consistent quarters of football. However, this is a Ticats team that is as scrappy as the RedBlacks and has a much more consistent offense, despite the musical chairs at quarterback.

Calgary +4.5 vs. Saskatchewan

If the Riders win this weekend, they will punch their ticket to the postseason. On the other side of the field, the Stamps' playoff hopes are still flickering, and they would love nothing more than to stay in the fight while also weakening a divisional opponent's opportunities. For me, this suggests a field goal contest rather than one that falls short of five points.

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B.C. -1.5 vs. Toronto

The Argos have already clinched their playoff spot, while the Lions are still looking to punch their ticket into the postseason. To better protect themselves for the long haul, we may see the Argos rest some guys this week. Expect the Lions to go full throttle, not only to win but also to score as many points as possible.

Montreal -6.5 vs. Winnipeg

The biggest challenge for the Blue Bombers is whether they can generate enough offense to really threaten the Alouettes when Montreal's offense gets on one of its patented hot streaks. I don't foresee that being the case here for Winnipeg, as Montreal, despite already securing its spot in the postseason, is looking to head into the playoffs playing some of its best ball.