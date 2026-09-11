Week 15 of the 2026 CFL season brings about a rematch of Week 14, with a rivalry matchup featuring the Edmonton Elks. They'll take on the Calgary Stampeders, who sit at the bottom of the West Division after losing to Edmonton 38-28 on Monday. Who will win the rematch on Saturday between these two squads? SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has taken in all the information for Week 15 to give out his best CFL bets.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 30-24 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 15.

CFL Week 15 picks

Toronto -10.5 vs. Ottawa

Saskatchewan -1.5 vs. Winnipeg

Edmonton -2.5 vs. Calgary

Montreal +1.5 vs. B.C.

Toronto -10.5 vs. Ottawa

The Argonauts had a really good week of work against the Ticats on Labor Day. It was great to see them have an answer for each of Hamilton's comeback attempts. It will be interesting to see if the RedBlacks can maintain their offensive pace in the second half. One thing about the Argos offense is that they keep their foot on the gas the entire game. At some point, the RedBlacks will run out of proverbial gas by the third quarter.

Saskatchewan -1.5 vs. Winnipeg

Week 15 features a rematch between the Riders and Blue Bombers, which was an offensive light show. How much was shown and how much was withheld? We'll see the same spirited effort from both teams, as both—more so Winnipeg—are still fighting for playoff positioning. Defensively, we've seen a more consistent effort from the Riders. Expect the pass rush to get home against the Bombers, pressuring the QB while playing the run.

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Edmonton -2.5 vs. Calgary

This is a rematch of the Battle of Alberta. Hopefully, the weather will be better this time around, as it may have affected both teams' offenses. This is a situation where one loss can easily become two losses the following week. It was an amazing comeback for Edmonton last weekend on the road and the Elks now return home in front of their faithful fans. How that game ended last weekend, in my mind, will still bother the Stamps in a bad way.

Montreal +1.5 vs. B.C.

This was a great game last weekend and I still believe we could see these two teams play later in the year in Calgary. The difference here is the Alouettes' ability to really find big plays on 2nd down. They have the best player in the game: WR Tyson Philpot. His ability to make the dynamic, big play will be the difference here on the road. There's a reason why Montreal has been able to lock in consistently throughout the season.