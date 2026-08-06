CFL odds, picks, predictions: Edmonton vs. Montreal headlines expert's best bets for Week 10

Two of the best teams in the first half of the 2026 CFL season will clash in Week 10 when the Edmonton Elks meet the Montreal Alouettes. The Alouettes have won five games in a row and are 7-1 on the season, while the Elks lead the West division at 6-2. That's just one of the four games on the schedule for Week 10, and those looking to make CFL wagers at online betting apps should check out what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is saying about this week's matchups.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 10.

CFL Week 10 picks

Calgary -1.5 vs. Toronto

Saskatchewan -7.5 vs. Ottawa

Montreal -3.5 vs. Edmonton

Hamilton +6.5 vs. B.C.

Calgary -1.5 vs. Toronto

Don't look now, but the red-hot Stampeders are riding into Week 10 on a two-game winning streak, and they are averaging more than 30 points per game overall. Quarterback Vernon Adams hasn't thrown an interception all season and has 21 touchdown passes. The real story over the past couple of weeks has been the emergence of RB/KR Tyreik McAllister. He provides instant offense and is a threat to score on returns. Argos QB Chad Kelly looks to be fine and will play against the Stamps, which explains the point total. What also explains that point total is an Argos defense that has a propensity to give up a big play or two downfield.

Saskatchewan -7.5 vs. Ottawa

These teams met about a month ago and the Riders secured a 27-22 victory. A lot has changed since then. The RedBlacks have a new defensive coordinator, but that wasn't the real issue behind the team's winless season. Unfortunately for the RedBlacks, their offensive ineffectiveness inside the red zone has led to their 0-7 start. Now facing one of the best teams in the CFL, it looks to be an uphill challenge for them in this game on the road as well, new defensive coordinator or not.

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Montreal -3.5 vs. Edmonton

Week 10 brings us a potential Grey Cup matchup between two of the league's hottest teams. What you'll see is two teams that are similar in how they attack defenses and how they defend opposing offenses as well. There will be no shortage of playmakers on the field, led by a potential league MOP in RB Justin Rankin of the Elks. Defensively speaking, that'll be the goal and the mission for the Alouettes defense, as Rankin can be a three-level threat on offense. Montreal's slight advantage in this game comes from QB Davis Alexander's mobility and playmaking ability; look for him to make a few more plays beyond the X's and O's to push the Alouettes ahead.

Hamilton +6.5 vs. B.C.

What an impressive showing for rookie QB Kaidon Salter, getting his first win of his CFL career. What impressed me the most in the Lions' victory last week was their dominance on the ground. Both Salter and RB Zander Horvath ran up and down the field against a very good Blue Bombers team. On the other side of the field, the Ticats offense has suffered from inconsistency since losing QB Bo Levi Mitchell. This inconsistency prevents me from trusting the Ticats in this game. However, there is no questioning the team's fight; they don't quit and haven't quit on the season. Expect this game to be closer than the point spread indicates. We'll get an exciting game to close out Week 10.

Tail Hunt's Week 10 CFL picks at FanDuel, where new users can get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days: