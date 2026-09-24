Week 17 of the 2026 CFL season has four games, and while the Ottawa RedBlacks have yet to find a win this season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have struggled of late with four losses in a row. Hamilton will take on the Edmonton Elks, who lead the West Division. Can the Tiger-Cats spring an upset or will the losing streak continue? SportsLine expert Emory Hunt gives out his best best for Week 17 of the CFL season.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 32-28 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 17.

CFL Week 17 picks

Winnipeg -1.5 vs. Toronto

B.C. -3.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Calgary -2.5 vs. Ottawa

Edmonton -7.5 vs. Hamilton

Winnipeg -1.5 vs. Toronto

The Argos have played well the last couple of weeks, securing their bid to the CFL Playoffs in the process. Now they have their sights set on playoff seeding if they can defeat the Blue Bombers. What potentially stands in their way of that goal this week is a Bombers defense that has tightened up over the last month. This defense will more than likely frustrate Toronto's passing offense, giving Winnipeg a slight edge at home.

B.C. -3.5 vs. Saskatchewan

The season series is tied 1-1 between these two West Division foes. The last time they played, the Lions secured the victory. Since that meeting, we've seen B.C. look like the much better team than the Riders simply because the offense has been firing on all cylinders. Defensively, the Lions have been opportunistic, which combines with the number of turnovers the Saskatchewan offense has recently committed. Expect the Lions to keep their foot on the gas and make an emphatic statement in front of their home fans.

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Calgary -2.5 vs. Ottawa

The Stamps nearly gave the RedBlacks their first victory of the season, narrowly escaping with a 40-38 win. We've said all season long that the RedBlacks don't lack fight and pride but they just need to learn how to finish games. This rematch could go one of two ways; either the RedBlacks smell blood and are confident against this same team or the Stamps, having flirted with a loss, come back with sharper focus. I believe we'll see both happen but the better overall team will win and cover.

Edmonton -7.5 vs. Hamilton

Hamilton can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss this weekend to the Elks. It has been a trying season for the Ticats, who looked like the East Division representative early in the season when QB Bo Levi Mitchell was healthy. Since then, they've shown fight and glimpses of being able to keep it together, but ultimately the inconsistencies on offense have doomed them. They run into the best team in the West Division who is looking to put them out of their misery for good.