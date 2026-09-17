There are only three games in Week 16 of the 2026 CFL season, and the Ottawa Redblacks are still looking for their first win of the campaign. The Redblacks are 0-12 on the season but will face a Calgary Stampeders side that has lost two in a row and is at the bottom of the West Division standings. Can Ottawa pull off the upset? SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has looked over all three matchups and gives out his best bets for each contest.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 31-26 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 16

CFL Week 16 picks

Montreal -5.5 vs. Hamilton

Edmonton -1.5 vs. Toronto

Calgary -8.5 vs. Ottawa

Montreal -5.5 vs. Hamilton

The Alouettes ran into a brick wall last weekend, getting smoked by B.C. Lions 48-29. The Alouettes could not get stops and struggled to defend the run. To get back on track, they'll need to really tighten up on that side of the ball. We've talked about them allowing teams to hang around all season. Things don't get any easier this week facing a scrappy Ticats group, but at least they won't have to deal with a team that shows any offensive consistency.

Edmonton -1.5 vs. Toronto

The Elks offense really poured it on last weekend against Calgary. What's really been impressive the last few weeks is their defensive effort. Both in terms of the playmaking and their ability to really stymie an opponent's momentum. Toronto always has a puncher's chance in a game because of its offensive attack. This situation pits Toronto's offense versus Edmonton's defense, which is peaking at the right time. I still trust the Elks here.

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Calgary -8.5 vs. Ottawa

The RedBlacks came so close to their first victory of the season last week vs. the Argonauts, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. This team simply must finish games. Obviously, there is some talent there for them to be competitive, but they just don't know how to finish and win. After getting spanked last weekend vs the Elks, expect the Stamps to take their frustration out on an Ottawa team that hasn't won yet.