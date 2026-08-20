Week 12 of the 2026 CFL season will feature the team with the worst record in the league going up against the team with the best mark in the league when the Ottawa RedBlacks face off with the Montreal Alouettes. The Alouettes had a bye in Week 11, while Ottawa lost its ninth game. For those looking to wager on CFL games in Week 12, you should check out what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is saying before taking advantage of sports betting promos on the best betting apps.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 12.

CFL Week 12 picks

Montreal -12.5 vs. Ottawa

Winnipeg +5.5 vs. Edmonton

Toronto -4.5 vs. Hamilton

Saskatchewan +1.5 vs. B.C.

Montreal -12.5 vs. Ottawa

The Alouettes are the best team in the East Division and are coming of a bye week. It's the additional preparation and rest before facing one of the CFL's worst teams that gives me the confidence in Montreal avoiding stubbing its toe against the RedBlacks. The only question that remains is whether the RedBlacks will score enough points to help the Over cash, and I have enough faith in their ability to get at least 20 points to do so.

Winnipeg +5.5 vs. Edmonton

This is a pivotal game in the West Division, as the Bombers try to fight their way from third place to narrow the gap between them and the first-place Elks. Both teams operate with balance, and for whatever reason, Winnipeg has shown the ability to lock in on the road. I like that the Elks offense finds different ways to win; it isn't reliant exclusively on its run game or passing game. Expect this to be a much tighter contest than the point spread indicates.

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Toronto -4.5 vs. Hamilton

It is a battle for second place in the East Division in Toronto, as the Argos suffered a devastating loss last week to the Edmonton Elks. In that game, they looked completely flat and unlike their usual explosive selves. On the other side of the field, thanks in part to a great performance by QB Tre Ford, the Ticats pulled off the upset against Saskatchewan. Inconsistency from week to week has plagued both teams this season, so we don't truly know what to expect in this matchup. However, what I can guarantee is that this game will be both exciting and feature plenty of explosive plays.

Saskatchewan +1.5 vs. B.C.

The Lions enter this game on a three-game winning streak, and with QB Nathan Rourke back under center, they looked like a well-oiled machine against the Calgary Stampeders. Saskatchewan is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and will hit the road again to get back on the winning track. The Riders had a late game collapse that contributed to their demise in Hammer City, so you can easily pinpoint where things went awry. Look for them to quickly readjust and get back to the winning formula here against the Lions.