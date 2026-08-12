CFL odds, picks, predictions: Toronto vs. Edmonton highlighted in expert's best bets for Week 11

The Montreal Alouettes will not be in action in Week 11 of the 2026 CFL season, but there are still four games on the docket for sports fans to make wagers on at the best betting apps. Before locking in your picks for Week 11 games, be sure to take a look at what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is saying about these contests.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 10.

CFL Week 11 picks

B.C. +5.5 vs. Calgary

Winnipeg -6.5 vs. Ottawa

Toronto +3.5 vs. Edmonton

Hamilton +7.5 vs. Saskatchewan

B.C. +5.5 vs. Calgary

What a difference a healthy Nathan Rourke makes to the B.C. Lions offense. Coupled with the return of James Butler to pair with Zander Horvath, the Lions' offense looked like a well-oiled machine last weekend. Having the ability to match scores with the Calgary Stampeders gives them a puncher's chance to pull off the upset. Whether that happens or not isn't what we are concerned about here. The most important element their offense plays in this matchup is keeping the score within the 5.5-point spread.

Winnipeg -6.5 vs. Ottawa

The good news for the Blue Bombers is that QB Zach Collaros has been practicing this week and is in line to play against the RedBlacks. What doesn't bode well for Ottawa is its offense tends to run out of gas after about the second quarter, which will ultimately give the Blue Bombers enough added possessions to pull away in the second half.

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Toronto +3.5 vs. Edmonton

You have to give it to the Argos: They are arguably the most exciting team in the CFL because you don't know what you will get from them week to week. But what you do know is that they are must-see TV. Offensively, they are a threat to score on any possession and have a penchant for the big play. Defensively, we've seen them be opportunistic as well. While the Elks may be one of the three best teams in the league, this point spread recognizes that the Argos have a legit shot on the road.

Hamilton +7.5 vs. Saskatchewan

We said last week that the Ticats play hard and despite their limitations, will not quit on their coach or the season. The same rules apply here against one of the best teams in the league. Kudos to Harrison Frost for putting together a valiant effort in his first start at quarterback in the CFL. One could guess that he will only improve with each subsequent start. I thought the Ticats' defense really stepped up in a solid way against the B.C. Lions and the Riders will get their best effort this week as well.

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