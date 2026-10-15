The Ottawa Redblacks have not won a game in the 2026 CFL season, but perhaps they'll snap their 16-game losing streak at home in Week 20 against the Toronto Argonauts. The Argonauts do come into this game off a bye but lost in their contest to B.C. Toronto is 5-6 away from home on the season, so there's a possibility Ottawa can swing an upset against its provincial rival. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has looked over the Week 20 CFL schedule and gives out his best bets.

Bet on Week 20 CFL games with DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 40-32 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 20.

CFL Week 20 picks

Toronto -11.5 vs. Ottawa

Winnipeg +3.5 vs. Edmonton

Montreal +1.5 vs. Saskatchewan

B.C. -2.5 vs. Calgary

Toronto -11.5 vs. Ottawa

Since their playoff spot is already clinched, expect the Argonauts to rest some players as the game progresses. Where the Ottawa Redblacks find themselves in a bit of a dilemma is in the fact that no one wants to be the team to allow them their first victory. Therefore, I expect the Argos to give their best effort, build a large lead, then substitute players. Offensively, whether it's the starters or reserves, they find a way to reach the end zone.

Winnipeg +3.5 vs. Edmonton

Winnipeg needs to win one of its final two games to clinch a playoff spot. The only issue is it faces both the Edmonton Elks and the B.C. Lions, the two top teams in the West Division. While the road will be tough, as they have to travel to both spots, the Bombers get starting QB Zach Collaros back in the fold, which will give them a chance. I think their chance is better this week than next week.

Get up to $350 in bonus bets with the latest FanDuel promo code when you bet $5+ for five days, including on Week 20 CFL games:

Montreal +1.5 vs. Saskatchewan

The Riders must win out to make the postseason and face the Alouettes again in a back-to-back set. Saskatchewan was thumped 44-24 on Monday and will hopefully try to take advantage of an Alouettes squad that will more than likely sit a few starters and key reserves. With a chance to put a team away for good, I can definitely see the Alouettes keeping their main guys in the game longer than expected to completely shut the door on the Riders' season.

B.C. -2.5 vs. Calgary

No matter how you slice it, when these two teams play, it always ends with a ton of points. There's a lot on the line for the Stamps; their playoff hopes are flickering. They haven't been able to recapture the momentum they had earlier in the season. Right now, no team is playing hotter than the B.C. Lions and I expect that to continue on the road.