The 2026 CFL season moves into Week 13, and while the Montreal Alouettes have raced to the top of the standings thanks to a seven-game winning streak, most of the league is hovering around the .500 mark. Only the Alouettes, Edmonton Elks and Ottawa Redblacks -- who haven't won a game yet this season -- are outliers. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has looked over the Week 13 slate and provided his best bets, which you should check out before making wagers of your own at top sports betting apps.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 26-20 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 13.

CFL Week 13 picks

Montreal -6.5 vs. Winnipeg

Calgary -5.5 vs. Hamilton

Toronto +4.5 vs. Saskatchewan

B.C. -6.5 vs. Ottawa

Montreal -6.5 vs Winnipeg

As the season progresses, the Alouettes remain consistent. Looking like the clear cut representative from the East Division to reach the Grey Cup, the Alouettes face a stiff task here against the Blue Bombers. Despite their mediocre record, the Bombers have enough defensive talent to make things a bit difficult for Montreal. Confidence in the Alouettes' ability to cover the spread stems from their offensive consistency.

Calgary -5.5 vs Hamilton

Coming off a needed bye week, the Stamps have their work cut out for them the rest of the way. Currently sitting at 4-6 on the season, Calgary needs to finish strong or it could be on the outside looking in regarding the playoff picture. We've talked before about not knowing what to expect from the Ticats' offense, but we do know that they will compete for four quarters. Unfortunately for the Ticats, the Stamps' offense has more than enough firepower to pull away late in this game because of its dynamism.

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Toronto +4.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan's QB Trevor Harris hasn't looked the same over the last couple of contests. He's been a bit erratic as a passer and the amount of turnovers has been alarming. His recent play has given me enough concern entering this matchup vs the Toronto Argonauts. Quarterback Chad Kelly will do what he can to generate explosive plays, and the vertical nature of the attack can put a ton of strain on a defense. Look for the Argos to smell blood in the water and be aggressive in their approach on both sides of the ball to keep this game within striking distance.

B.C. -6.5 vs. Ottawa

As has recently been the case with the RedBlacks, this will be a tale of two halves. Ottawa competes well in the first half, keeping games tight, but it cannot sustain that momentum into the second half, allowing teams to pull away. When facing a team that's playing as good of football right now in the Lions, Ottawa's second-half struggles will likely continue. With the way the Lions look offensively, they could have a double-digit lead heading into halftime.