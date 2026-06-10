CFL odds, picks: Saskatchewan-BC, Toronto-Montreal among Week 2 best bets from proven expert

Several teams had byes in Week 1 of the 2026 CFL season, including the defending Grey Cup champions Saskatchewan Roughriders. They'll be in action in Week 2, taking on the BC Lions, who also had the opening week off. The Montreal Alouettes will try to log another win when they face the Toronto Argonauts, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers square off with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Before locking in your wagers for Week 2 of the CFL season, you should see what proven SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is saying about this week's matchups.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 2.

CFL Week 2 picks

Winnipeg -2.5 vs. Hamilton

Montreal -6.5 vs. Toronto

BC +1.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Winnipeg -2.5 vs. Hamilton

Throughout the game, the Blue Bombers' defense and run game found enough plays to secure the win against Calgary. Jake Ceresna's three sacks were huge in the contest. What concerned me, however, was their inability to stop the run. That could be exactly what the doctor ordered for this Tiger-Cats offensive attack that struggled to do so last weekend. Hamilton must find its run game to help take pressure off its highly-capable passing attack. I thought the lack of a run game really hurt their chances to close out the Alouettes last weekend. Defensively, they struggled to get off the field consistently and that could rear its ugly head again here on the road against the steady Blue Bombers.

Montreal -6.5 vs. Toronto

Welcome to the 2026 season Toronto, as the Argos had a bye in Week 1. Chad Kelly returns after missing the entire 2025 season recovering from an injury. What type of play should we expect from Kelly and how much rust will there be from him and the passing game? I thought the Alouettes looked to be in midseason form against Hamilton, showcasing their ability to strike deep in the passing game and convert 2nd downs at a high clip. The advantage here in my eyes goes toward Montreal having a game under their belt combined with the relative unknown regarding Toronto's offensive attack.

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BC +1.5 vs. Saskatchewan

This is the game that I am looking forward to watching the most this weekend because of the tantalizing matchups across the board, with the biggest one being the Lions offense vs the Riders defense. While the defense of BC is no slouch, the Riders rode their defense to an excellent 2025 season and still bring some of the same firepower into this season. Offensively speaking, there is much more trust in the Lions entering their opener, as they have the perfect blend of a run game, passing attack and a quarterback in Nathan Rourke who played much better toward the back stretch of last year. Sam Emulius for Saskatchewan is a tremendous talent and will find his fair share of big plays, but I worry about veteran QB Trevor Harris's ability to escape the deadly duo of Matheiu Betts and Sione Teuhema coming off the edge.