CFL odds, picks: Week 3 best bets from proven expert include Montreal-Edmonton, Toronto-Ottawa

The 2026 CFL season moves into Week 3, and the Montreal Alouettes have won their first two contests, most recently taking down the Toronto Argonauts 37-30. Both Montreal and Toronto will be in action in Week 3, and those looking to make wagers on these CFL games and more should see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say before locking in their bets.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 3.

CFL Week 3 picks

Hamilton -1.5 vs. B.C.

Toronto -1.5 vs. Ottawa

Montreal -3.5 vs. Edmonton

Calgary +1.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Hamilton -1.5 vs. B.C.

The Lions' defense did not look good last week against Saskatchewan, as it couldn't affect the pocket or get off the field. One could chalk it up to it being their first outing of the season, but it still wasn't a good look. What was promising was the aerial attack and their ability to find chunk plays deeper downfield. Hamilton evened their record last week with a solid road victory against Winnipeg, playing much better defense overall. Look for the Tiger Cats to take advantage at home as the Lions make the long trek out East.

Toronto -1.5 vs. Ottawa

I thought Argos QB Chad Kelly looked impressive in his return to action after nearly two seasons. There wasn't a drop off in the passing success or aggressiveness. Offensively, Toronto looked more in midseason form than Ottawa did in its debut. While the Argos defense may be prone to giving up big plays in the passing game again, I thought they competed well against Montreal for the most part. Based on what I saw from the RedBlacks offensively in their first game two weeks ago, they could be in trouble here against a confident Toronto team.

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Montreal -3.5 vs. Edmonton

The Alouettes still look like one of the better teams in the CFL, albeit in Week 3. They have one of the more balanced offenses in the league, and defensively they are still opportunistic. There were some seeds of success early in the year, but having last week off makes you wonder if the young team can stack positive performances after the break. I don't question RB Justin Rankin's ability to take control of a game. If the Alouettes can't stop him, the Elks can pull off the upset.

Calgary +1.5 vs. Saskatchewan

I was wrong about QB Trevor Harris potentially looking his age. Last week, he looked and played like a guy still in his prime. Also, having a receiver like Sam Emilus will make any QB look spry. The reigning Grey Cup champions' offense had little resistance from the B.C. Lions, and it was an impressive showing for their offensive line. Unfortunately, they enter this game a bit banged up in that area, which could alter what we see from them against a solid Calgary defense. The Stamps hope to fare much better against the run this week than what we saw from them in the opener against Winnipeg. I expect that'll be the case, allowing them to get the win here at home against their hated rivals Saskatchewan.

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