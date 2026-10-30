The 2026 CFL regular season has concluded and we've entered the semifinal round with both games taking place on Saturday, Oct. 31. It'll be the Winnipeg Blue Bombers facing the Toronto Argonauts in one game while the Saskatchewan Roughriders battle the BC Lions in the other semifinal. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has analyzed both games and provided his best bets for the contests. Bet on CFL semifinal games with DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 43-37 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for the semifinal games on Saturday.

CFL semifinal picks

Toronto -3.5 vs. Winnipeg

BC -6.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Toronto -3.5 vs. Winnipeg

With Argos quarterback Chad Kelly signing a new contract extension this week, the vibes coming out of Toronto are positive. They host Winnipeg in a crossover playoff game. Winnipeg showed champion-like fight to punch their ticket to the postseason, given how well they performed down the stretch of the season. In this particular matchup, it's the Argos' consistent passing game that gives me confidence in taking the short spread. Expect a defensive battle early but the Argos' offense will create separation in the end.

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BC -6.5 vs. Saskatchewan

No team has been as excellent down the stretch of the season as the BC Lions. Considering how they stumbled out of the gate taking multiple weeks before finding their first win of the season, they are on fire right now. Conversely, we saw the Riders sputter toward the end of the season and needed some help to make the playoffs. There's no love lost between these two teams and I expect the Lions to keep their foot on the gas from start to finish.