Matchweek 3 of the Champions League begins on Tuesday with an impressive slate of matches, including a clash of the titans as Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona with the top of the UCL table awaiting the winner. Other notable matches on Tuesday include Atletico Madrid vs. Stuttgart, Napoli vs. Bodo/Glimt and Liverpool vs. Villarreal. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We've fired up the SportsLine Projection Model to break down Tuesday's Champions League matches. The model simulates every match 10,000 times and weights its simulations against publicly available odds. Bet on the Champions League at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses + 3 months of NBA League pass::

Champions League picks for Tuesday

Atletico Madrid +110 vs. Stuttgart

Barcelona vs. PSG Under 4.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Villarreal Under 3.5 goals

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Atletico Madrid vs. Stuttgart: Atletico Madrid +110

Stuttgart are just 13th in the Bundesliga table but are off to a flying start in Champions League play with wins over Viking and Slovan Bratislava. Forward Ermedin Demirovic has four goals through two UCL matches and Deniz Undav has a goal and two assists. But with all due respect to the aforementioned clubs, Atletico Madrid represent quite a step up in quality. Atleti are second in LaLiga and offer plenty of offensive firepower. While losing center back Cristian Romero to injury is a blow, Atletico should have the quality to secure three points on the road in Germany. The SportsLine model backs Atletico Madrid to win.

Barcelona vs. PSG: Under 4.5 goals

Arguably the two best teams in Europe will go head to head in Paris. PSG have won this competition for two straight seasons. Luis Enrique's club is a fine-tuned machine designed to win the Champions League and is more than capable of three-peating. But Barcelona's outrageous attack has only gotten better this year. Raphinha is in blazing form and the addition of Anthony Gordon on the left has added a new dynamic to complement the dynamic Lamine Yamal on the right. But both clubs also have defensive stalwarts and Barca can control games better now with the addition of Rodri in midfield. There will be goals in this game, but the SportsLine model still likes the Under. Expect a fast-paced chess match.

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Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Under 3.5 goals

The Reds lost both Dominik Szoboszlai and Jermaine Frimpong to injuries over the weekend. The former is one of the most important players on the team, and that could hamper the Reds' productivity against Villarreal. The Spanish side is 12th in the LaLiga table but offers some interesting players -- USMNT fans will know defender Alex Freeman. A trip to Anfield will be tough for Villarreal and Liverpool haven't quite fired on all cylinders yet, so it makes sense that the SportsLine model likes the Under.