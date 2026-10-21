The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday, Oct. 21 on Paramount+ with Matchday 3, headlined by a massive clash between Bayern and Arsenal. The German giants have bowed out in the Champions League semifinals two of the last three editions, while the Gunners are trying to get back to the final and finish the job after being runners-up to PSG last year. Other top clubs in action on Wednesday include Real Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan. Trade $25+ and receive $55 in trading bonus credits with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 ahead of Wednesday's UCL games:

We'll go over the best bets for Wednesday's Champions League matches with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every game 10,000 times. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on the Champions League at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Champions League picks for Wednesday

Bayern Munich-Arsenal Over 2.5 goals (-165)

Real Madrid-RB Leipzig Under 4.5 goals (-150)

Manchester United money line vs. Como (+200)

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Bayern Munich-Arsenal Over 2.5 goals (-165)

Bayern scored six goals against RB Leipzig in their last domestic match, and they've tallied 22 goals so far across six Bundesliga matches. Arsenal are one of the best defensive teams in the world, allowing only five goals in seven Premier League matches so far. The Gunners have not conceded yet in UCL action, while Bayern have allowed three goals. Despite some good defensive records, the SportsLine model has these teams topping 2.5 goals in 77% of simulations.

Real Madrid-RB Leipzig Under 4.5 goals (-150)

As mentioned above, Leipzig are coming off a game where they gave up six goals. Real Madrid have been on fire in LaLiga offensively, scoring 23 goals in nine matches. Los Blancos have six goals in two UCL games but they've also conceded four times. Even though Madrid could wreak havoc with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, the SportsLine model sees Under 4.5 goals cashing in 73% of simulations.

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Manchester United money line vs. Como (+200)

Como have been one of the best stories in Serie A, returning the top Italian division in 2024 after a 21-year absence. They stayed up in 2025 and then managed to secure a fourth-place finish in 2026 to earn a Champions League position. Manchester United are right behind them in the UCL standings, so this result could go a long way towards determining who stays in the competition. The Red Devils have struggled defensively to start the EPL season, but they do have 10 goals through seven matches. They could test this Como team on the road. The SportsLine model sees amazing value on Man United as they win this match in 81% of simulations.