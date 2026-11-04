Champions League Matchday 4 concludes on Wednesday, Nov. 4 with nine matches on the schedule, available for sports fans to stream on Paramount+. Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City will be among the most prominent teams in action, but there are some key showdowns involving those that don't regularly feature in Europe's top club competition. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25+ on Champions League games, and receive a $55 bonus here:

We're taking a look at some of the best bets for Wednesday's Champions League games with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Bet on the Champions League at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Champions League picks for Wednesday

Liverpool and Real Madrid money line parlay (-116)

Real Betis double chance vs. Borussia Dortmund (+105)

double chance vs. (+105) RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Over 3.5 goals (-120)

Liverpool and Real Madrid money line parlay (-116)

Liverpool will be looking to make a statement on the road after Sunday's loss to Arsenal at Anfield, which happened for the first time in 14 years. The Reds win against Fenerbahce in 89% of simulations. Real Madrid should be able to get past AEK Athens without much trouble and the SportsLine model agrees. It has Los Blancos winning in 83% of simulations. Instead of taking each wager individually, putting Liverpool and Real Madrid in a parlay provides a superior payout.

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Real Betis double chance vs. Borussia Dortmund (+105)

The SportsLine model is backing Dortmund at home, and the German side has an excellent defensive record in Bundesliga play, allowing just six goals through eight matches. However, Dortmund have five goals in three Champions League contests. Betis are playing excellent soccer domestically and in Champions League, scoring 18 times through 11 LaLiga games and seven times in UCL play. They haven't lost any of their three matches so far and while I don't know that they'll win, I feel confident enough in backing them to at least get a draw here.

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Over 3.5 goals (-120)

Leipzig have a minus-5 goal differential through three Champions League games. While they haven't been terrible in Bundesliga action, they simply do not have the back line to hold up against some of the best clubs. They allowed 10 goals across their matches with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, so what's most likely to happen when they face Man City? The Premier League side could do enough damage to get past this total on its own.

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