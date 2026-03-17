Champions League action in the Round of 16 continues on Tuesday, and soccer fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to make trades on the second legs of these ties. The code gives new users a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades. Games today include Man City vs. Real Madrid and PSG vs. Chelsea.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts on the outcomes of events, including sporting events like Champions League soccer games. It works similar to a stock market, where the share price indicates how likely an outcome is to occur. For example, Sporting CP are priced at 65 cents per share against Bodo/Glimdt in Tuesday's match. That implies Sporting CP have a 65% chance of winning. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract. Users can cash out of their contracts before an event settles, and share prices can change like a traditional stock market. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best Champions League trades for Tuesday, March 17

The prediction market for soccer matches is a bit different as you can have three possible outcomes with a draw. Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning UCL holders, have a 5-2 edge on aggregate heading into Tuesday's second leg against Chelsea. Even if Chelsea wins, PSG can still advance to the next round as long as they don't lose by more than two goals. On Kalshi, you can back Paris Saint-Germain at 32 cents per share. SportsLine's model has PSG winning in 67% of its simulations. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Premier League leaders Arsenal need a victory over Bayer Leverkusen to keep their hopes of a quadruple alive, as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Germany. The Gunners win in 77% of SportsLine's simulations and are trading on Kalshi at 77 cents per share. Trade on UCL games on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Manchester City and Real Madrid have met six times in the Champions League knockout round since the 2015-16 tournament, and the seventh meeting is trending toward Real Madrid after the Spanish side registered a 3-0 win in the first leg. Man City have been struggling with inconsistent play, especially in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side has to win by four goals to advance to the next round. The SportsLine model backs Man City to win in just 44% of simulations. On Kalshi, Man City is priced at 67 cents per share, so Real Madrid might offer more upside at 18 cents per share. A draw is also 18 cents per share. Trade on Champions League games on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here: