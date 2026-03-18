The Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continues with second leg matchups on Wednesday, March 18, and soccer fans can get a cash bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. New users who make $10 in trades on the matches and use the code get a $10 cash bonus.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts on the outcomes of events, including sporting events like UCL soccer games. It works like a stock market, where the share price indicates how likely an outcome is to occur. For example, in the Champions League, Liverpool are priced at 77 cents per share in Wednesday's match against Galatasaray. That implies that there's a 77% chance that Liverpool will win. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract. Users can cash out of their contracts before an event settles, and share prices can change as they do in a stock market.

Sign up for Kalshi to trade UCL on Wednesday using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best Champions League trades for Wednesday, March 18

The prospect of draws in the Champions League matchups makes the prediction market a bit different, as it is no longer an either/or proposition. Barcelona and Newcastle played to a 1-1 draw in their first leg in England, and now the Blaugrana are back on their home turf at Camp Nou. Tuesday's hosts are trading for 64 cents per share, with Yes on a draw being the next most likely outcome at 20 cents and Newcastle at 18 cents. Yes on more than 3.5 total goals is 50 cents. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has an "A" grade on the total match goals to be less than 3.5, and Barcelona is winning in 43% of its simulations.

Sign up and trade on Barcelona-Newcastle at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Tottenham are having a forgettable season in the English Premier League and in fact, could be in danger of relegation. Atletico are third in Spain's La Liga standings, and they have a 5-2 thrashing of Spurs in their pocket as they head to London for Tuesday's match. The SportsLine Model expects Atletico to win as they do so in 64% of simulations, and the model projects more than four goals. Yes on more than 2.5 goals scored is trading at 60 cents per share and Atletico is 36 cents to win, followed by Tottenham (39 cents) and a draw (25 cents).

Trade on UCL games on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Atalanta will try to dig out of what might be an insurmountable hole Tuesday when they face Bayern Munich at Allianz Stadium. The Italian side lost 6-1 on its home pitch last week with Bayern's Harry Kane resting, and the English superstar could sit out again. Nevertheless, the SportsLine model has the Bavarians winning in 52% of simulations. Kalshi is offering Atalanta to win at just 13 cents per share with Bayern Munich trading for 70 cents and a draw at 17 cents. The predictions platform also has trades on who will be winning at halftime with Bayern at 55 cents per share and tie at 33 cents.