Champions League 2024-25 semifinal action moves to the second leg with Barcelona, Inter Milan, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all still alive in pursuit of a berth in the final. Barcelona and Inter Milan played a thrilling 3-3 first leg in Spain, while PSG got an important 1-0 road win to come back home up on Arsenal on aggregate score. Here's a look at both second legs in the semifinal.

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Tuesday, May 6, 3 p.m. ET

It looked like Barcelona were going to be embarrassed in this tie after going down 2-0 to Inter Milan in the first 21 minutes of the first leg. Until that point, Inter Milan had allowed just five goals in Champions League play across the group stage and first two knockout rounds. The La Liga giants stormed back with two goals in quick succession from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, putting the teams level at halftime. Both sides added a goal in the second half and now head to Milan with a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

Barcelona will get a big boost for the second leg with striker Robert Lewandowski set to return from a leg injury. Lewandowski is the club's leading scorer in La Liga with 25 goals and second in Champions League with 11. He'll bring an additional dimension to an attack that broke through Inter's stellar defense in the first leg. The Serie A side was able to get a 1-0 win in domestic action with its backups over the weekend while Barcelona had to throw some regulars back in the mix to snag a 2-1 comeback win over Valladolid, so fatigue could be a factor Tuesday.

At FanDuel, Barcelona are +120 road favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line while Inter are +200 (risk $100 to win $200) home underdogs. A draw in regular time is priced at +270.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal: Wednesday, May 7, 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal gave up a quick goal to Ousmane Dembele in the first leg, allowing the visitors to play with a lead from the fourth minute. The Gunners had a few great chances to equalize and thought they had a goal, but Mikel Merino's header was negated after VAR ruled the midfielder offside. Arsenal now has to go to Paris and get a win by multiple goals to advance in regular time, but can still force extra time and penalties with a one-goal victory. PSG have already clinched the Ligue 1 title and rested most of their key players in a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg, while Arsenal's loss to Bournemouth means the Gunners still need to do some work to secure a top-4 finish in the Premier League.

Dembele exited the first leg with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and his status is in doubt. The striker is in the midst of a career season and if he's ruled out, Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will have to take on even bigger roles in the attacking third. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will also be eligible to return after serving a suspension in the first leg, likely taking Merino's spot.

PSG are +105 (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line while Arsenal are +240 (risk $100 to win $240) underdogs. A draw comes in at +260.