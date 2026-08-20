Cross-state rivals will meet in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Preseason when the Los Angeles Chargers host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. These franchises have met 45 times in preseason history, with San Fran holding the 26-19 edge. Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy sat in Week 1 but are expected to see action on Thursday. The Niners fell in the first exhibition game, 19-13 to Tennessee, while L.A., in a game started by former Niners top pick, QB Trey Lance, defeated Houston last week, 27-7. Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Claim the latest DraftKings signup promo now:

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The latest 49ers vs. Chargers odds have San Francisco as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 39 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Chargers vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see what Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman emerged on the sports betting scene in the 1990s. Today he's one of the nation's most respected and selective handicappers. He's 99-88-3 (+686) over the past five NFL seasons. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on the best betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Hochman has zeroed in on 49ers vs. Chargers and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Chargers spread 49ers -1.5 49ers vs. Chargers over/under 39 points 49ers vs. Chargers money line 49ers -124, Chargers +105 49ers vs. Chargers picks See picks at SportsLine 49ers vs. Chargers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Chargers vs. 49ers predictions

Hochman has analyzed 49ers vs. Chargers and is leaning Under 39 combined points for over/under betting. The Under hit in both teams' preseason openers with backup quarterbacks taking all of the snaps. That should be the case, for the most part, on Thursday as last year saw both Herbert and Purdy play just one series each in all of preseason. Also, three of the last four matchups between these squads -- both in the preseason and regular season -- have seen under 39 total points scored.

The Under wert 11-6-1 (64.7%) for Los Angeles a year ago, as just two teams hit the Under more often across the regular and postseason. As for San Fran, it will likely be down its top offensive players, including Christian McCaffrey and Mike Evans, who both missed practiced time due to what's labeled as tightness, as well as George Kittle (PUP list). Given the offensive firepower missing, and the over/under trends, Hochman foresees a lower-scoring contest. See which team to back in Chargers vs. 49ers at SportsLine.

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How to make 49ers vs. Chargers picks

For Chargers vs. 49ers in NFL Week 2 preseason, Hochman has identified a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins 49ers vs. Chargers on Thursday, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. 49ers spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is 99-88-3 (+686) over the past five NFL seasons, and find out.