NFL Week 10 concludes with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Baltimore is 4-5 and will start Jacoby Brissett under center with Lamar Jackson on injured reserve, while Los Angeles is desperate to avoid falling to 0-9. We've selected two Ravens vs. Chargers anytime touchdown scorer prop betting picks for Monday Night Football -- one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Monday Night Football kickoff time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Baltimore. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two Chargers vs. Ravens anytime TD picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Chargers vs. Ravens anytime touchdown scorer props

Derrick Henry

Brissett stepping in at quarterback gives the Ravens more viability in the passing game than they'd have if Joe Fagnano was playing, but King Henry may still remain the focal point of this offense. The Chargers aren't a exactly a group brimming with confidence, and getting ground into dust by Henry will only dispirit them more. With Brissett moving the ball, Henry should get chances in the red zone. Earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for NFL Week 10 betting:

Omarion Hampton

Backing any Charger to score a touchdown is a risk. Los Angeles has scored just 11 touchdowns in nine games. This is not exactly a competent offense, although Jim Harbaugh would surely point to their 22-point effort against Houston last time out as evidence to the contrary. L.A. scored two of their touchdowns in that game, which was a huge departure from the norm. So with that in mind, if you're going to back a Charger, it may as well be Hampton. He's the their leading scorer with three touchdowns. Los Angeles getting into position to score a rushing TD is something of an ask, but nobody has more than a single touchdown in the passing game, making it hard to pinpoint an appealing option there. Bet on Monday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code for $200 in bonus bets: