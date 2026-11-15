The Los Angeles Chargers seek to win their first game of the season when they battle the Baltimore Ravens on 'Monday Night Football.' Los Angeles is coming off a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8, while Baltimore dropped a 33-10 decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 5. The Chargers (0-8), who have lost 11 in a row dating back to last season, are 5-7 on the road since the start of last year. The Ravens (4-5), fourth in the AFC North, have dropped four straight. Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for Baltimore. Quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) is expected to play for the Chargers. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds have Baltimore as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Chargers picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Chargers vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Ravens spread Ravens -4.5 Chargers vs. Ravens over/under 38.5 points Chargers vs. Ravens money line Ravens -225, Chargers +185 Chargers vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Chargers vs. Ravens streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ravens vs. Chargers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Chargers vs. Ravens, the model is going Over 38.5 points at betting apps. The Over hit the last time the teams played in 2024, a 30-23 Ravens victory. The Over also hit in the Chargers' last game, and is 6-4 in Baltimore's last 10. Despite all of the injuries, the Ravens are still averaging 21 points per game. Los Angeles' defense, meanwhile, is among the league's worst at 27.4 points per game, tied with Carolina at No. 28.

Despite a banged up finger, quarterback Justin Herbert is still completing 61.3% of his passes for 1,591 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Oronde Gadsden has been a bright spot in the passing game with 19 receptions for 172 yards and a score. Jacoby Brissett, meanwhile, is completing 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The model projects 47 combined points as the Over hits 68% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Ravens vs. Chargers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Ravens spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.