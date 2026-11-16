The final chance to make a Week 10 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5, 39.5) travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams have major question marks at quarterback that could impact how Ravens vs. Chargers player props are constructed. Justin Herbert is healthy, but has struggled mightily this season on his way to posting some of the worst QB metrics in the league. Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (toe) have both gone down recently for Baltimore, putting new acquisition Jacoby Brissett under center for this primetime matchup. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the most-bet 'MNF' prop lines, Brissett's passing yardage is 210.5, while Herbert's is 199.5. Derrick Henry leads all players with a prop line of 79.5 rushing yards, while Zay Flowers has the highest receiving yardage over/under at 71.5. Before locking in any Chargers vs. Ravens picks for 'Monday Night Football' SGPs, be sure to see the Ravens vs. Chargers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Chargers vs. Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for Los Angeles vs. Baltimore right here to help build same-game parlays. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top 'Monday Night Football' prop picks

After evaluating the Ravens vs. Chargers lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Baltimore running back Justice Hill goes Over 2.5 receptions (+130).

Hill is the third-down back in many cases for Baltimore and he's been very active in the passing game with at least three targets in six straight weeks. He's also had at least three receptions in four straight game. The quarterback change shouldn't impact his production much. If anything, it could be a boost since Brissett likely won't be looking to push it down the field much in his first start in this offense.

SportsLine AI notes that Hill has cleared his receiving line in five straight games. This time around, SportsLine AI is projecting 2.7 receptions, giving this pick a confidence rating of 4.5 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Chargers vs. Ravens prop picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has multiple NFL props that are rated 4 stars for this matchup, including one prop line it says is more than 40 yards off. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Ravens vs. Chargers? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine machine-learning AI, and find out.