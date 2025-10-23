Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are coming off losses to teams that have looked elite in the first half of the NFL season, but both teams will have the opportunity for a quick bounce-back on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Chargers vs. Vikings kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, and Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 at home, while the over/under is 44.5 points. However, there are also dozens of NFL player props to play on Thursday, including anytime touchdown scorer bets. Keenan Allen is coming off his best game of the season despite the loss to the Colts, and the veteran receiver is listed as high as +145 in the anytime TD scorer odds, which is why he's one of our top anytime touchdown scorer picks for TNF. Allen has hauled in 44 receptions this season, and his over/under for total receptions against Minnesota is 5.5.

Best Week 8 Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Keenan Allen, Chargers (+145, DraftKings)

The Chargers were forced to ship Allen off to the Bears prior to the 2024 season because of salary-cap constraints, but he found his way back to Los Angeles after a season in Chicago and is proving that he's can still be an important contributor. Allen has 44 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns in his first seven games back with the Chargers and is coming off his most productive game yet against the Colts, catching 11 passes for 119 yards and a score. The model predicts that he scores 0.50 touchdowns on average while the odds imply a 40.8% chance to score.

Jordan Addison, Vikings (+180, DraftKings)

The former first-round pick scored 19 touchdowns over his first two seasons in the NFL and he's been heavily involved in the Minnesota offense since returning from a three-game suspension to start the season. Addison has been targeted 26 times in three games and has 18 catches for 283 yards and a touchdown so far in 2025. Last week, he was targeted 12 times and finished with nine catches for 129 yards (all season-highs). The odds imply that Addison scores 35.7% of the time, but the model predicts that he scores 0.43 touchdowns on average.

Josh Oliver, Vikings (+900, DraftKings)

Oliver sits behind T.J. Hockenson on the Minnesota depth chart, but Kevin O'Connell incorporates plenty of two-tight sets into his offense and that's yielded some scoring opportunities. Oliver had five touchdowns on 44 receptions over his first two seasons with the Vikings and he's already scored twice over the first six games of the 2025 season. He's only been targeted seven times overall, but has played nearly 40% of Minnesota's offensive snaps and his size (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) has been an asset in the red zone. The model predicts that Oliver scores 0.20 touchdowns on average while the odds imply a 10% chance to score.

