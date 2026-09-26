Teams with wildly opposite starts to the 2026 NFL season face off in Week 3, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon. Allen and a rolling Bills offense have started fast, pouring in 38.5 points per game to start the season 2-0. Herbert and the Chargers are still searching for rhythm after losses to Arizona and Las Vegas while dealing with important injuries to the offensive line and defensive backfield. They've scored just 14 ppg. In the last 20 seasons, only the 2018 and 2025 Houston Texans started 0-3 and still reached the playoffs. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The latest Chargers vs. Bills odds have Buffalo as a 7-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before making any Chargers vs. Bills picks or 2026 NFL Week 3 predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Chargers vs. Bills. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Bills spread Buffalo -7 Chargers vs. Bills over/under 50 points Chargers vs. Bills money line Buffalo -348, Los Angeles +270 Chargers vs. Bills picks See picks at SportsLine Chargers vs. Bills streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Chargers vs. Bills predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Chargers vs. Bills, the model is going Over 50 points at betting apps. The Over has cruised in both Bills games so far because not only has Buffalo scored 41 and 36 points in its two victories, it's allowed 31 in both.

Both Chargers games have finished Under, losing by identical 26-14 scores. But the belief is that Herbert and his weapons have not come close to matching their expectations. Facing a Bills defense that's allowing 31 ppg might be the spot in which we see a better version of the L.A. offense. And there's little to believe the Chargers can slow down Allen. No other team has yet.

The projection model sims average out to Herbert throwing for 206 yards, with Omarion Hampton rushing for 72 yards. For the Bills, Allen goes for 233 yards and two TDs, while James Cook rushes 19 times for 94 yards. The model projects 52 combined points, with the Over hitting in more than 50% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chargers vs. Bills picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bills vs. Chargers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Bills spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.