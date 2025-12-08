The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to close out Week 14, and both teams are fighting to hold on to playoff positions down the stretch. Philadelphia is the defending Super Bowl champion, but it's been a rollercoaster season, and the ups and downs of A.J. Brown in particular have been well-documented. Since making public comments about his role in the offense, the Eagles have targeted Brown 33 times in his last three games. He's parlayed that into 25 catches for 291 yards and three scores, but he's still listed as high as +190 to score in the latest Chargers vs. Eagles anytime touchdown scorer odds. That's why he's one of our top anytime TD scorer picks for Monday Night Football.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football in Week 14. With NFL props available for almost every player in Eagles vs. Chargers at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 on a sizzling 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Lions vs. Cowboys.

Best Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



A.J. Brown, Eagles (+190)

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (+320)

Kimani Vidal, Chargers (+330)

A.J. Brown, Eagles (+190, bet365)

The Eagles have dropped back-to-back games to the Cowboys and Bears, but Brown's efforts certainly haven't been to blame. He's had 18 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns in those losses and he now has four games this year with at least 100 yards and a score. Despite the inconsistent production, this is too high a price to pass up for a player who clearly feels like he has something to prove and the model predicts that he scores 0.47 touchdowns on average while these odds imply a 34.5% chance to score.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (+320, DraftKings)

We're only 11 games into the season, but the eighth-year veteran has already set a new career-high with seven touchdown receptions in 2025. He scored them all during a blistering six-week stretch and has been held out of the end zone in the month since, but now this price is creeping back into the territory where it's a clear value. The model predicts that he scores 0.40 touchdowns on average while the implied scoring probability is 23.8%.

Kimani Vidal, Chargers (+330, FanDuel)

Vidal was thrust into a prominent role in the Chargers offense by injuries to Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris, and he delivered with four games of 95 rushing yards or more and a touchdown in seven weeks for the Chargers. Now Hampton is back, but Vidal's efforts are unlikely to be forgotten and Jim Harbaugh prefers to utilize multiple backs in an offense that leans heavily on the run when it's at its best. Justin Herbert's hand injury could force that issue even further, and the model predicts that Vidal scores 0.50 touchdowns on average while these odds imply a 23.3% chance to score.

