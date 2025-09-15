Two rookie running backs will be in the spotlight on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders in the second game of a doubleheader. Omarion Hampton looks to continue handling most of the work in L.A.'s backfield despite the presence of Najee Harris, while former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty seems to be the lone option for the Raiders at the position. We'll take a look at the latest Hampton and Jeanty NFL player props with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and make some predictions for each market.

Rushing yards props

Omarion Hampton: 56.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Ashton Jeanty: 67.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Hampton Over 56.5 yards



Even though the Chargers let Justin Herbert throw the ball all over the park in Week 1, Jim Harbaugh has been known to look to establish the run. Las Vegas bottled up the Patriots on the ground in Week 1 but did give TreVeyon Henderson some big plays. I think Los Angeles continues to lean on Hampton over Harris, and the explosive rookie rips off a couple big runs to go Over this line.

Rushing attempts props

Omarion Hampton: 13.5 (Over -131, Under +103)

Ashton Jeanty: 17.5 (Over -111, Under -115)

Top pick: Jeanty Over 17.5 attempts

Jeanty was highly inefficient in Week 1, managing just 38 yards on 19 carries. Even though he did find the end zone, it was a rough performance for the highly touted rookie. The Raiders probably want to avoid a shootout with the Chargers due to the difference in talent at quarterback, and the best way to control the clock is by giving Jeanty more touches. Even if Los Angeles keys in on him, I expect Jeanty to see 20 or more carries in this contest.